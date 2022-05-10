BELOIT—Beloit Turner’s softball team couldn’t quite pull off back-to-back upsets.
The Trojans followed up Friday’s thrilling 1-0 win over Brodhead by falling to the other Rock Valley Conference powerhouse, Jefferson, 4-0 on Tuesday.
Turner was outhit 10-2 and played from behind after allowing three runs in the third inning. Kamdyn Davis and Paloma Reyes had Turner’s only hits. The Trojans struck out 12 times.
• BRODHEAD 16, EVANSVILLE 1: The Cardinals bounced back from their loss to throttle the Blue Devils. McKenna Young was 5-for-5 with two home runs, five runs scored and three RBIs. Alexis Kammerer was 4-for-4. Taetum Hoesly was 3-for-5 with a homer, two runs scored and four RBIs and Daisy Nelson also smacked a homer.
Young went three perfect innings on the mound, striking out eight. Ava Risum pitched four innings and allowed two hits and one unearned run. She struck out six.
• SOUTH BELOIT 10-17, ALDEN-HEBRON 0-1: The host SoBos won both games of a doubleheader easily. In the four-inning nightcap, Trinity Mesch and Mikayla Peterson combined on a no-hitter.
Mesch went the first three innings and had eight strikeouts. Peterson finished up with two strikeouts in her inning of work. Peterson also had four hits and Zorah Martin added three.
In the first game, Whitney Schnack allowed only two hits and struck out eight. She and Peterson both had two hits.
• HONONEGAH 9, RICHMOND-BURTON 8: The Indians pushed across four runs in the top of the seventh inning for a come-from-behind win.
Joscelyn Bennett was 3-for-5 to lead Honoengah’s 10-hit attack. Danielle Franz was also 2-for-3 with a home run and a triple.
Zoey Calhoun started for the Indians and allowed nine hits and eight runs (three earned) in 5 1-3 innings. Samantha Nosbisch worked a scoreless inning and Sierra Armstrong got the final two outs.
Linescores:
Jefferson 4, Beloit Turner 0
Jefferson…003 001 0—4 10 0
B. Turner…000 000 0—0 2 1
Pitching (iip-h-r-er-bb-so): Jeff, A. Messmann (W) 7.0-2-0-0-0-12. BT, Rose (L) 7.0-10-4-3-1-1.
Leading hitters: Jeff, Serduynski 3x4, 1 run; Mengel 2x3, 1 run, 1 RBI; Dempsey 2x4, 2 RBI. BT, Davis 1x3, Reyes 1x3. 2B: Messmann (Jeff).
Brodhead 16, Evansville 1
Brodhead…114 301 6—16 20 2
Evansville…000 100 0—1 2 5
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Br, Young (W) 3.0-0-0-0-0-8; Risum 4.0-2-1-0-1-6. Ev, Ross (L) 7.-20-16-15-0-2.
Leading hitters: Br, Young 5x5, 5 runs, 3 RBI; Hoesly 3x5, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Hilliard 3x5, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Kammerer 4x4. 2B: Hoesly. HR: Young 2, Hoesly, Nelson.
Hononegah 9, Rich.-Burton 8
Hononegah. .310—010-4—9 10 3
Rich.Burton.131 102 0—8 9 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Hono, Calhoun 5.1-9-8-3-3-5; Nosbisch (W) 1.0-0-0-0-0-1; Armstrong 0.2-0-0-0-0-0. RB, Kunzer 5.0-7-5-2-2-4l Spohr (L) 2.0-3-4-4-4-1.
Leading hitters: Hono, Bennett 3-5, 1 rbi; Franz 2x3, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Kinney 1x3, 2 RBI. RB, Regnier 2x6, 1 run, 1 RBI; Kunzer 2x4, 1 run. 2B: Williams (H), Franz. HR: Franz, Davison (RB), Holtz (RB), Spohr (RB).
• BASEBALL: HONONEGAH 12, BELVIDERE NORTH 1 (5 inn.): An eight-run fourth inning powered the Indians (15-2, 12-1) to a rout over the host Blue Thunder.
Dylan Sayles and Austin Dresser sparked the offense. Sayles was 3-for-4 with a triple, three runs scored and an RBI and Dresser was 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and three RBIs.
Bryce Goodwine picked up the win, scattering six hits and allowing one run in 4 1-3 innings. He struck out eight. Bowen Smith got the final two outs.
• EDGERTON 13, BIG FOOT 1: The Chiefs were outhit 14-4 and committed three errors. Big Foot’s lone run came in the first inning.
• EAST TROY 11, BRODHEAD-JUDA 1: The Trojans also pinned the Cardinals with a lopsided loss. Aidyn Vondra had half of Brodhead-Juda’s six hits.
• JEFFERSON 8, BELOT TURNER 7 (9 inn.): No other information was available at press time.
Linescore:
Hononegah 12, Belvidere North 1
Hononegah…103 80—12 12 0
Belv. North….000 01—1 6 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Hono, Goodwine (W) 4.1-6-1-1-2-8; Smith 0.2-0-0-0-1-1. BN, Addotta (L) 3.1-5-6-4-5-2; Rieches 1.2-7-6-6-1-1.
Leading hitters: Hono, Sayles 3x4, 3 runs, 1 RBI; Seymour 1x3, 1 run, 2 RBI; Hibbard 1x2, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Dresser 3x4, 1 run, 3 RBI; Anderson 2x3, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Roessler 1x3, 2 RBI. BN, Crocker 2x3; Weckler 1x2, 1 RBI.2B: Dresser, Hibbard, Weckler, Crocker. 3B: Sayles.
• GOLF: Griffin Oberneder of Beloit Memorial shot a 79 for a top 10 finish in the Ashenfelter Invitational Saturday at Riverside Golf Course.
Sebastian Kasun of Marquette University School shot a 71 for medalist honors in the Division 1 meet. Oconomowoc’s Logan Suter was next at 75, followed by Janesville Craig’s Wyatt Marshall (76), Arrowhead’s Bode King (77), Franklin’s Zach Koch (78) and Oberneder and Marquette’s Will Hemauer (both 79).
Beloit’s next best finisher, Conner Churchill, was 21st overall with an 84. The Knights’ other scorers were an 86 by Liam Flanagan and 87 by Max Allen.
The Division 2 meet was won by Monona Grove (328) with Edgerton (332) taking second. Waukesha North’s Jackson Piacsek was first with a 76. Parkview’s Trey Oswald finished fourth with an 80. Teammate Robbie Meyers shot an 82 for ninth.