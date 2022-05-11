BELOIT—After two low-scoring games against Brodhead and Jefferson, Beloit Turner’s softball team broke out with an 11-2 victory over visiting Big Foot on Wednesday.
The Trojans belted out 11 hits and built an 8-0 lead through three innings.
Grace Olmstead led Turner, going 3-for-5 with three runs scored. Collecting two hits apiece were Kamdyn Davis, Paloma Reyes and Gabby Champeny. Mikaya Pingel was 1-for-4, but scored twice and knocked in two runs.
Champeny went the distance for Turner, allowing four hits and two earned runs. She walked three and struck out seven.
• HONONEGAH 6, ROCKFORD AUBURN 0: Pitchers Sierra Armstrong and Lexi Bach combined on a 1-hit shutout as the visiting Indians routed the Knights. Armstrong allowed the only hit in her 5 1-3 innings, walking one and striking out five. Bach worked 1 2-3 perfect innings.
Hononegah scored the only run it needed in the second inning when Briella Sendele walked, stole second and scored on an RBI single by Armstrong, who was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Zoey Calhoun, Amanda Williams and Sendele each had two hits.
Linescores:
Beloit Turner 11, Big Foot 2
Big Foot…000 200 0—2 4 4
Turner…..332 111 x—11 11 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): BF, Bauman (L) 2.0-5-6-3-3-3; Kynell 4.0-6-5-2-2-3. BT, Champeny (W) 7.0-4-2-2-3-7.
Leading hitters: Olmstead 3x5, 3 runs; Davis 2x3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Pingel 1x4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Reyes 2x4, 1 run, 2 RBI; Champeny 2x4, 1 RBI. BF, A. Ries 1x3, 2 RBI. 2B: Davis, Pingel, A. Ries.
Hononegah 6, Rock. Auburn 0
Hononegah…014 001 0—6 11 2
R. Auburn….000 000 0—0 1 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Hono, Armstrong (W) 5.1-1-0-0-1-5; Bach 1.2-0-0-0-0-0. RA, Conklin (L) 7.0-11-6-4-2-1.
Leading hitters: Calhoun 2x4, 1 RBI; Williams 2x4, 1 run; Sendele 2x3, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Armstrong 3x4, 2 RBI; Bach 1x4, 1 RBI. 2B: Bach, Sendele.
• BASEBALL: HONONEGAH 20, ROCKFORD EAST 2 (4 inn.): The visiting Indians pummeled the E-Rabs again, collecting 17 hits in another mercifully short game.
Bryce Goodwine, Dylan Sayles and Ryan Hamilton put on an offensive show. Goodwine was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Sayles was 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs and 2 RBI and Hamilton was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
Starter Ryan Anderson worked three perfect innings, striking out eight. Austin Dresser pitched one inning and allowed two hits and two runs.
• STILLMAN VALLEY 6, NORTH BOONE 1: After crushing South Beloit 20-3 on Tuesday, the Vikings found the going a bit rougher back in conference play. There were outhit 7-5 in losing to Stillman Valley.
The Vikings had only one extra base hit, a double by Ben Castillo. He scored the Vikings’ lone run.
Bryce Nolen started for the Vikings and took the loss. He allowed four hits and five runs (three earned) in his 5 1-3 innings of work. He struck out five. Matt Self pitched the final 1 2-3 innings and allowed three hits and one run.
Linescore:
Hononegah 20, Rock. East 2
Hononegah…173 9—20 17 0
R. East……..000 2—2 2 6
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Hono, Anderson (W) 3.0-0-0-0-0-8; Dresser 1.0-2-2-2-1-3. RE, NA.
Leading hitters: Hono, Goodwine 3x3, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Houi 1x1, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Sayles 2x3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Hamilton 2x3, 3 RBI; Olsen 2x2, 1 run, 1 RBI; Roessler 1x2, 2 runs, 2 RBI. 2B: Sayles 2, Roessler, Hamilton.
Stillman Valley 6, North Boone 1
Stillman Valley…100 104 0—6 7 1
North Boone……000 010 0—1 5 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): SV, Smits (W) 3.0-2-1-1-1-3; Cicogna 2.2-2-0-0-1-3. NB, Nolen (L) 5.1-4-5-3-4-5; Self 1.2-3-1-1-0-1.
Leading hitters: SV, Wilhite 2x4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Engel 1x3, 2 RBI; Rauman 2x3, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Voltz 1x1, 1 RBI. NB, Ford 1x3, Slater 1x3, Castillo 1x2, 1 run; Raabe 1x3, Danner 1x3. 2B: Rauman, Engel, Castillo.