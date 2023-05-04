CLINTON—While it wasn’t the 19-0 rout that occurred on Tuesday, the Beloit Turner baseball team still took care of business against Clinton on Thursday night in a 13-6 win.
The game was scoreless through three innings before Eric Halon broke the game open with an RBI single in the fourth.
Michael Cook followed him up with a one-run single and Konner Giddley had a bases-clearing double to give the Trojans (14-3, 12-1 RVC) a 5-0 lead.
Logan Thill got the Cougars (6-8, 4-7) on the board with a one-run single in the bottom half, but Turner poured on four more runs in the fifth.
The Cougars answered with a five-run sixth off Giddley, but the Trojans brought three more across in the seventh.
Giddley was 3-for-4 with four RBIs in the leadoff spot while Halon went 3-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs. Cook also knocked in three, and Lauterbach added two hits to the 13-hit outing.
Caleb Williams had two RBIs while Thill and Payton Whalen each added one. Gavin Wesling and Peircen Bingham each had two hits.
Jack Stelter tossed four innings and allowed one earned runs on three hits for the Trojans. Cook finished the last 1.2 innings for Beloit and only allowed one hit.
• OREGON 7, NORTH BOONE 1: The Vikings (14-7) racked up seven hits but struggled to bring those runners home as they fell to the hosting Hawks.
Oregon took a 1-0 lead in the first and added four runs in the second and single runs in both the fourth and fifth in the win.
Lopez allowed nine hits and six runs, all earned, with four strikeouts in 3.2 innings pitched. Ben Neri finished the last 2.1 innings and allowed one earned run on two hits.
Chandler Alderman had two hits, including an RBI triple in the third. Grady Condon also recorded two hits.
• WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN 20, SOUTH BELOIT 2: The Warriors turned 10 hits into 20 runs in a stomping of the visiting SoBos (1-13) in four innings.
Westminster poured on 14 runs in the first inning after starter Zach Baker, who allowed 17 earned runs in one inning pitched with nine hits and 11 walks.
JT Sanders only allowed one hit, three walks and two earned runs in the last two innings.
Jared Schober had a hit and Derek Neal had a two-run triple in the first.
• SOFTBALL: TURNER 3, WHITEWATER 1: Ryleigh Rose allowed only two hits as the 11-2 Trojans won an unexpected pitchers’ duel with visiting Whitewater. Rose walked one and struck out eight.
Gabby Champeny belted a two-run double in the second inning to give Rose all the offensive support she needed. Turner had only three hits.
• BRODHEAD 5, EAST TROY 2: McKenna Young pitched a 2-hitter with 18 strikeouts to lead the 17-1 Cardinals.
Sophia Leitzen led Brodhead’s 11-hit attack, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Taetum Hoesly was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Young also was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
The Cardinals scored four times in the third inning and after East Troy pushed across two unearned runs in the fifth, they tacked on a run in the seventh.
• JEFFERSON 13, CLINTON 0: Jefferson pitcher Ashlyn Enke pitched a perfect game, although it was shortened to five innings by the mercy rule. She struck out 11.
Ashley Theisen took the loss for the Cougars (5-9), allowing 11 hits and 13 runs (four earned) while striking out nine. Her defense committed nine errors behind her.
Hildie Dempsey and Breleigh Mengel each had three hits to lead Jefferson.
• HONONEGAH 8, BELVIDERE NORTH 3: The Indians (17-5 overall) improved to 11-0 in the NIC-10. They jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run home run by Danielle Franz. The hosts cut it to 2-1 in the second, but Hononegah added six runs in the fourth.
Amanda Williams was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs for the Indians.
Starter Aislynn Palmer went four innings, allowing three hits and one run. She walked one and struck out four. Lexi Bach relieved her and worked three innings, allowing four hits and two runs with one walk and three strikeouts.
• NORTH BOONE 13, OREGON 0: The visiting Vikings (20-4) bashed 16 hits, including two home runs by Cami Carter and another by Danielle Goodman. Lauren Stefek was 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs.
Carter scattered four hits in five innings for a shutout, striking out nine.
• EDGERTON 9, BIG FOOT 6: While the Crimson Tide (5-9, 5-8 RVC) smacked 13 hits, it was four costly errors that led to four unearned runs that sunk the Chiefs (5-11, 3-11).
Kate Hummel brought in three runs and went 3-for-4 on the night with a double. Natalie Klamm was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Oli Patek went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
• LINESCORES:
OREGON 7, NORTH BOONE 1
North Boone...000 010 0 — 1 7 1
Oregon………….140 110 — 7 11 0
Leading hitters: Ore, Smith 2x3, 3 Runs, 2 RBIs; Weems 2x4, 1 RBI; Terlikowski 2x3, 1 RBI; Washbrun 1x3, 1 RBI; Jozefowicz 1x3, 1 Run, 1 RBI. NB, Gibbs 1x3, 1 Run; Alderman 2x3, 1 RBI; Condon 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Ore, Washburn (W,7.0-7-1-1-0-7). NB, Lopez (L,3.2-9-6-6-1-4); Neri (2.1-2-1-1-2-0).
TURNER 13, CLINTON 6
Turner...000 541 3 — 13 13 2
Clinton…000 105 0 — 6 8 1
Leading hitters: BT, Giddley 3x4, 4 RBIs; Hughes 1x5, 1 RBI; Lauterbach 2x4, 3 Runs; Hoenig 0x2, 3 Runs; Halon 3x4, 3 Runs, 3 RBIs; Cook 1x2, 2 Runs, 3 RBIs. Clin, Wesling 2x3, 2 Runs; Bingham 2x3, 1 Run; Williams 1x3, 1 Run, 2 RBIs.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): BT, Stelter (4.0-3-1-1-1-1); Giddley (1.1-4-5-5-1-2); Cook (1.2-1-0-0-0-1). Clin, Hesebeck (4.0-7-9-9-5-3); Wesling (3.0-6-4-4-3-3).
TURNER 3, WHITEWATER 1
Whitewater…001 000 0 – 1 2 1
Turner………020 010 x – 3 3 1
Leading hitters: WW, Krahn 1x3. BT, Davis 1x3, Pingel 1x3, 1 run; Champeny 1x1, 3 rbi. 2B: Krahn, Champeny.
Pitching: WW, Pope (L,6.0-3-3-2-3-2). BT, Rose (W,7.0-2-1-0-1-0
BRODHEAD 5, EAST TROY 2
Brodhead….004 000 1 – 5 11 1
East Troy….000 020 0 – 2 2 1
Leading hitters: Br, Risum 1x4, 1 run; Leitzen 3x4, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Young 2x4, 1 run, 1 rbi; Hoesly 2x4, 2 rbi; Dahl 1x3, 1 run.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Br, Young (W,7.0-2-2-0-2-18). ET, Scrieber (L,7.0-11-5-5-1-3).
JEFFERSON 13, CLINTON 0
Jefferson…345 01 – 13 11 0
Clinton……000 00 – 0 0 9
Leading hitters: Jeff, Fairfield 2x4, 3 runs, 1 rbi; Dempsey 3x4, 4 runs, 2 rbi; Mengel 3x4, 3 runs, 3 rbi. 2B; Dempsey 2.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Jeff, Enke (W,5.0-0-0-0-0-11). Cl, Theisen (L,5.0-11-13-4-2-9).
HONONEGAH 8, BELV. N. 3
Hononegah..200 600 0 – 8 8 1
Belv. North..010 002 0 – 3 7 3
Leading hitters: Hon, Bennett 1x4, 1 run, 1 rbi; Williams 2x4, 1 run, 2 rbi; Palmer 1x2, 1 rbi; Hulburt 1x1, 1 run; Franz 1x4, 1 run, 2 rbi; Kinney 1x4, 1 run. BN, Long 1x4, 1 run; Culvey 2x2, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Deutsch 3x3, 2 rbi. 2B: Calhoun (Hon), Long, Deutsch. 3B: Culvey. HR: Franz.
Pitching: Hon, Palmer (W,4.0-3-1-1-1-4); Bach (3.0-4-2-2-1-3). BN, Sanchez (L,1.0-1-2-2-1-1); Norgard (6.0-7-6-5-2-6).
N. BOONE 13, OREGON 0
N. Boone…512 05 – 13 16 1
Oregon…..000 00 – 0 4 1
Leading hitters: NB, Pearce 2x4, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Stefek 3x4, 3 runs, 2 rbi; Goodman 1x3, 1 run, 4 rbi; Carter 2x3, 2 runs, 3 rbi; Spohr 2x4, 1 run; Johnson 2x4, 2 runs; Torres 1x2, 1 run, 2 rbi; Lopez 3x3, 1 rbi. Ore, Suter 2x2. 2B: Stefek, Lopez. HR: Carter 2, Goodman.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): NB, Carter (W,5.0-4-0-0-2-9). Ore, Hackman (L,4.2-15-13-13-3-4); Schlichtmann (0.1-1-0-0-0-0).