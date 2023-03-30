BELOIT — If Jeff Clowes can convince his Beloit Turner baseball team that Beloit is “the Miami of Wisconsin” when it comes to sunny forecasts, getting them to take every one of their opponents seriously should be a breeze.

It looked like he accomplished both Thursday night as the Trojans rocked Whitewater in a double-header at the Stateline Youth Sports Complex, 11-0 in five innings and 13-0 in six.

