BELOIT — If Jeff Clowes can convince his Beloit Turner baseball team that Beloit is “the Miami of Wisconsin” when it comes to sunny forecasts, getting them to take every one of their opponents seriously should be a breeze.
It looked like he accomplished both Thursday night as the Trojans rocked Whitewater in a double-header at the Stateline Youth Sports Complex, 11-0 in five innings and 13-0 in six.
Predicted to be a moderate day with some sun and 50 degree temperatures, it sometimes felt like that, but it was also often cloudy and when the wind kicked up it was back to the deep freeze.
But not for Turner.
“We always tell them we really have nothing to complain about,” Clowes said. “Everyone to the north of us has it worse than us. You can choose to be uncomfortable or not. That and your effort are all you can control. And rain or shine, I know these guys are going to play hard.
The Trojans have senior leadership to call upon, including starting pitcher Michael Cook, who allowed only one hit in his four dominant innings of work in the opener. J.T. Fell finished off the first game with a scoreless inning with two strikeouts. Cook had eight.
Of course they got plenty of offensive support as Turner scored in every inning. The top three batters in the Trojans’ lineup — Konner Giddley, Connor Hughes and Mason Hoenig, combined to score six runs. Hoenig also knocked in three with a pair of singles.
Giddley, who reached base four straight times, got on base on an error in the first inning, stole second, took third when he tagged up on a flyout and then scored on a wild pitch. Will Lautherbach later belted a two-run single and the Whippets quickly found themselves behind the eight ball.
The Trojans tacked on two more runs in the second and despite having their first two batters in the third retired, went on to score three more. Giddley had an RBI single and Hoenig knocked in two with a base hit.
Turner took advantage of three walks, an error and a run-scoring double by Hughes in the fourth inning.
“I was very happy with our approach at the plate,” Clowes said. “A game like that you’re worried about getting out front and popping up. We had some great two-strike hitting and in the third we had nobody on and two outs and we scored three times.”
In the nightcap, Giddley (two innings), Lauterbach (three innings) and Cesar Alfaro (one inning) combined on a no-hitter. Giddley had three strikeouts, Lauterbach six and Alfaro one.
Giddley, who picked up the win, also had a two-run double to start the landslide in the second inning.
• NORTH BOONE 6, BELVIDERE 5: North Boone’s red-hot start to the baseball season continued Thursday afternoon when the Vikings pushed across two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to knock off NIC-10 foe Belvidere.
The game was tied at 5-5 when Matt Self drew a bases-loaded walk to score the game-winner.
The Vikings (5-1) put across three runs in the fourth inning as Owen Meredith and Margarito Espain both drove in runs.
Eli Lopez had started the game for North Boone and pitched seven innings, allowing seven hits and four runs with 10 strikeouts and one walk.
Self came on to pitch the eighth with the score tied 4-4 and allowed one run on two hits while striking out one. But he collected the win when the Vikings rallied in the bottom of the inning.
Meredith finished the game 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs to pace the North Boone offense. Two of his hits were doubles. JJ Ford also doubled.
• HUNTLEY 9-3, HONONEGAH 2-3: The Indians fell behind 7-1 in the first game after three innings and were routed in the first game and the second contest ended in a tie.
The Indians managed only three hits in the opener, two by Ryan Hamilton, who also drove in the lone run.
Huntley got home runs from Ryan and Brayden Bakes in the second inning and 14 hits in all.
Jackson Stahl started for Hononegah and allowed seven runs on 12 hits, fanning five. Zander Koch and Logan Bennett each threw an inning of relief.
In the second game, Austin Dresser and Zander Koch each went 2-for-3 to lead Hononegah.
• PREP SOFTBALL: SYCAMORE 5, NORTH BOONE 2: Host Sycamore broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning when Kairi Lantz smacked a three-run home run Thursday afternoon.
That proved to be the end of the scoring as the Vikings fell despite outhitting the Spartans 7-4. Olivia Johnson, Kamryn Spohr and Lauren Stefek all had multiple hits for the Vikings.
Cami Carter took the loss for the Vikings, allowing four hits and five runs in six innings. She struck out 12.
• LEMONT 10-7, HONONEGAH 2-2: The visiting Indians dropped to an uncharacteristic 0-4 as they were thumped twice by Lemont. They were no-hit in the first game by returning Gatorade Illinois softball Player of the Year Sage Mardjetko, who struck out 17. The South Carolina recruit had 17 shutouts last season.
Hononegah starter Lexi Bach allowed five runs on five hits in just one inning in game one. Relievers Aislyn Palmer and Sierra Armstrong couldn’t contain the hosts either as they stroked 13 hits.
Lemont picked up where it left off in game two, scoring three runs in the first inning. Hononegah was outhit 12-2. One of the hits was Danielle Franz’s first home run of the season. Samantha Nosbisch collected the other hit.
Reliever Zoey Calhoun had the only success against Lemont, shutting out the hosts for two innings.
Baseball
TURNER 11, WHITEWATER 0
Whitewater..000 00 — 0 1 2
Turner……..323 3x — 11 11 0
Leading hitters: BT, Giddley 3x4, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Hughes 1x3, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Hoenig 2x3, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Lauterbach 1x3, 2 RBI; Stelter 2x3, 1 run; Halon 1x2, 2 runs. 2B: Lauterbach, Hughes.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): WW, Petitt (L,3.0-8-9-7-7-0); Carollo (1.0-3-2-1-0-1). BT, Cook (W, 4-1-0-0-1-8); Fell (1-0-0-0-0-1).
N. BOONE 6, BELVIDERE 5 (8 inn.)
Belvidere…011 010 11 — 5 9 0
N. Boone…000 301 02 — 6 10 1
Leading hitters: Belv, Guerra 2x4, 1 RBI; Jensen 2x3, 1 RBI. NB, Condon 1x2, 2 runs; Meredith 3x4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Self 1x3, 2 RBI. 2B: Meredith 2, Ford.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Belv, Jensen (5.0-5-3-3-3-1); Struer (L,2.0-5-3-3-2-2); NB, Lopez (7.0-7-4-3-1-10); Self (W, 1.0-2-1-1-0-1).
Softball
SYCAMORE 5, N. BOONE 2
N. Boone…100 100 0 — 2 7 1
Sycamore..002 030 x — 5 4 1
Leading hitters: NB, Johnson 2x4, 1 run; Stefek 2x3, 1 run, 1 RBI; Carter 1x3, 1 RBI; Spohr 2x3. S, McLaughlin 1x2, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Lantz 1x3, 1 run, 3 RBI. 2B: Stefek 2, Johnson. HR: Lantz
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): NB, Carter (L,6.0-4-5-5-3-12). S, Wilkinson (W,7.0-7-2-2-1-9).