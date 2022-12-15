McFARLAND, Wis.—Teagan Malleghi splashed four 3-pointers and tallied 24 points and teammate Ava Dean knocked down 10 baskets and was 3-for-3 at the free throw line for 23 as McFarland flattened visiting Clinton 80-28 in Rock Valley Conference action Thursday night.

The Cougars fell behind 60-16 by halftime.

