McFARLAND, Wis.—Teagan Malleghi splashed four 3-pointers and tallied 24 points and teammate Ava Dean knocked down 10 baskets and was 3-for-3 at the free throw line for 23 as McFarland flattened visiting Clinton 80-28 in Rock Valley Conference action Thursday night.
The Cougars fell behind 60-16 by halftime.
Clinton (3-4, 2-4 RVC) was led by Jayden Nortier with 10 points. The Cougars were just 5-of-16 at the free-throw line.
McFarland (8-1, 5-1 RVC) also got 13 points from Adrienne Kirch.
• BOYS BASKETBALL: BELOIT MEMORIAL PPD.: Sun Prairie East had school postponed on Thursday so the game with Beloit Memorial also fell victim to the wintry weather. A rescheduled date has not been announced.
3-pointers: Clinton 1 (Nortier), McFarland 8 (Malleghi 4, Wagner, Tetolin, Freeman, Smith). Fouled out: Smith. Total fouls: Clinton 12, McFarland 19
• GIRLS HOCKEY: FOND DU LAC 4, ROCK COUNTY 0: The Fury played one of their best games of the season and got a stellar performance from goaltender Jillian Traver with 49 saves, but fell to the Warbirds at the Janesville Ice Center.
Fond du Lac led only 1-0 through two periods, but tallied three goals in the third period.
“We stayed right with them all game,” Fury head coach Luke Steurer said. “Our legs got a little heavy in the third period, but our girls kept working hard and pushing through it. We had some good chances that rang off the post and a couple that just missed the net. Those go our way and it could be a different game. Jillian really stood tall for us tonight to help keep the game close.”
Traver had 14 saves in the first period, 18 in the second and 17 in the third.
The Warbirds got a goal and two assists from Ella Spies.
The Fury head to Baraboo Friday night for a Badger Conference game against the Badger Lightning.