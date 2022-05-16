ROCKTON—They’re called a lot of things: twin-killings, pitcher’s best friend, the double whammy.
Hononegah’s baseball team was calling the three double plays they turned on Monday momentum turners.
Each knocked visiting Rockford Guilford out of a potential big inning and the Indians went on to post a 7-3 NIC-10 victory at Weber Field.
The Vikings put two runs on the board against left-hander Bryce Goodwine in their first at-bat, but they didn’t have long to enjoy the lead. Hononegah answered with four in the bottom of the inning. The big blow was a two-run single by Maddux Hibbard. He also scored the fourth run of the inning when he motored home as the catcher dropped a third strike and threw to first base.
Guilford threatened against Goodwine in the third, loading the bases with no outs, but third baseman Austin Dresser fielded a grounder and threw home for the force.
Ryan Hamilton’s throw to first was in time for a double play and Goodwine was able to wriggle out of the jam with a run scoring.
Hononegah tacked on a run in the fourth inning, thanks to Bowen Smith’s speed on the bases. Guilford pitcher Nick Rich fielded Smith’s grounder cleanly, but threw wildly to first base and Smith managed to race all the way to third base. He scored on Aidan Roessler’s groundout to make it 5-2.
Guilford collected a couple hits and Hononegah committed an error to cut it to 5-3, but again the damage could have been worse. Shortstop Smith started a double play to end the inning.
Smith relieved Goodwine to start the sixth and after a base hit and an error gave the Vikings life, catcher Ryan Hamilton fielded a popped up bunt and fired to first to double off the runner. Smith then showed how nice it is to have shortstop’s range on the mound, chasing a high chopper that he had to leap to bring down and then gunning out the runner by a step.
The Indians added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth and Smith worked around Hononegah’s fifth error to retire the Vikings in the seventh.
The Indians had only three hits in the game off Rich, but took advantage of five bases on balls, two hit batsmen and four Guilford errors. Not to mention the three DPs.
Linescore:
Hononegah 7, R. Guilford 3
R. Guilford….200 010 0—3 6 4
Hononegah…400 102 x—7 3 5
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): RG, Rich (L) 6.0-3-7-3-5-1. Hono, Goodwine (W) 5.0-5-3-2-4-4; Smith (S) 2.0-1-0-0-0-1.
Leading hitters: RG, Rich 1x4, 2 RBI; Smith 2x4, 1 run; Pedroza 2x3, 1 run. Hono, Hibbard 1x3, 1 run, 2 RBI; Smith 1x2, 2 runs; Roessler 1x3, 1 RBI. 2B: Pedroza, Rich.
• SOFTBALL: HONONEGAH 18, ROCKFORD EAST 0 (4 inn.): Hononegah (22-3, 15-1 NIC-10) wrapped up the NIC-10 championship by thumping the host E-Rabs in four innings. The Indians were able to clinch when Harlem defeated Belvidere North.
Hononegah collected 15 hits, led by Zoey Calhoun’s 3-for-4 day that included three RBIs.
Joscelyn Bennett was 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Mali McMaster was 1-for-2 with three runs and four RBIs.
Pitchers Calhoun and Samantha Nosbisch each threw two innings and combined on a 1-hitter with 10 strikeouts.
• SOUTH BELOIT 11, HARVEST CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 1 (5 inn.): Whitney Schnack didn’t allow a hit in five innings while striking out six. She also drive in three runs.
Zorah Martin and Trinity Mesch each had two hits and Mesch also drove in a pair of runs. The SoBos led 8-0 after two innings.
• BELOIT TURNER 7, CLINTON 0: Turner starter Ryleigh Rose limited the Cougars to just four hits in a complete-game shutout. She didn’t walk a batter and struck out a pair.
The Trojans scored all their runs in the first two innings. Their nine-hit attack included two apiece by Grace Olmstead, Kamdyn Davis and Mikaya Pingel. Paloma Reyes smacked a home run.
Elli Teubert had half of Clinton’s hits.
Ashley Theisen took the loss with two of the seven runs charged to her unearned. She struck out 10.
LINESCORES:
Hononegah 18, Rock. East 0 (4 inn.)
Hononegah.0(14)4 0—18 15 0
R. East……000 0—0 1 5
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Hono, Calhoun (W) 2.0-0-0-0-2-5; Nosbisch 2.0-1-0-0-0-5. RE, Moss (L) 2.0-10-14-8-3-0; Pacheco 2.0-5-4-4-2-0.
Leading hitters: Hono, Bennett 2x3, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Calhoun 3x4, 3 RBI; Armstrong 2x2, 1 run, 2 RBI; 2B: Calhoun 2. 3B: McMaster, Bennett.
Beloit Turner 7, Clinton 0
B. Turner…430 000 0—7 9 2
Clinton……000 000 0—0 4 4
Pitching (ip—h-r-er-bb-so): BT, Rose (W) 7.0-4-0-0-0-2.Cl, Theisen (L) 6.0-9-7-5-3-10.
Leading hitters: BT, Olmstead 2x3, 2 runs; Davis 2x4, 2 runs; Pingel 2x3, 1 run, 3 RBI; Reyes 1x4, 1 run, 3 RBI; Rose 1x4; Clark 1x3, 1 run. Cl, Teubert. 2B: Rose. HR: Reyes.