BELOIT—The Stateline’s volatile spring weather has once again swung in the messy direction as heavy downpours and the threat of tornadic activity forced area prep schools to postpone their athletic events on Tuesday night.
Both Beloit Memorial softball and baseball had their season openers pushed back as the girls home game against Madison Memorial and the boys home game against Sun Prairie West were both postponed with a date to be determined.
The Purple Knights’ track meet in Verona was also postponed while the soccer team’s match against Harlem was moved, both with dates to be determined.
Beloit Turner baseball’s home game against East Troy was postponed to Wednesday while softball’s game at Burlington was moved to May 15.
Clinton was due to host a track meet at the middle school with Brodhead/Juda, Big Foot and Turner all competing, but it will now be held in Brodhead on Thursday due to the Cougars traveling to Elkhorn that same day to compete in a meet.
Clinton’s baseball game in Edgerton has been postponed to Saturday and softball’s home game vs. Whitewater has been rescheduled to May 15. The girls soccer game in Delavan-Darien was canceled.
Brodhead/Juda’s baseball game in McFarland was moved to April 17 while softball’s match in Big Foot has been postponed to a date yet to be determined.
Big Foot’s home baseball game vs. Evansville has been rescheduled to May 8.
Parkview baseball and softball’s game in Fall River have both been postponed with the boys’ moved to Thursday and softball TBD.
Hononegah’s track meet hosted at Boylan Catholic has been moved to Wednesday while the girls soccer game against Jefferson will be played on April 11.
North Boone softball and baseball’s game at Genoa-Kingston is postponed to Friday while the track meet at Genoa-Kingston high school has been moved to Thursday. The girls soccer game in Winnebago has been postponed to a date not yet determined.
South Beloit baseball and softball’s match at Rockford Guilford were both postponed. The boys will play on Thursday while the girls date is yet to be determined. The SoBos’ girls track meet at Forreston has been moved to Monday while soccer’s game against Westminster Christian was rescheduled to a date not yet determined.
• SOFTBALL: EVANSVILLE 14, BIG FOOT 2: The Chiefs fell to 0-2 on the season after suffering a tough loss at the hands of the visiting Blue Devils on Monday night.
Lily Wolf smacked a solo homer and Kate Hummel had an RBI single in the game.
• GIRLS SOCCER: BIG FOOT/WILLIAMS BAY 2, MARTIN LUTHER 2: The host Chiefs and Spartans played even in each half as the two opened their seasons with a draw on Monday.
BF/WB got goals from Addie Larson and Hannah Abram while goalie Magali Casteneda had six saves.