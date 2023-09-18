BELOIT—Beloit Memorial golfer Sarah Ramsden tuned up for Tuesday’s Southern Lakes Conference tournament with a 12th-place finish in the Janesville Parker Invitational on Saturday morning.

Ramsden shot an 81 to secure the great finish among 96 golfers from around the state at Janesville Riverside Golf Course, including Westosha Central’s Kylie Walker who won with a 71.

  

Recommended for you