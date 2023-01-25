PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — Parkview/Albany had eight wrestlers go undefeated in winning three matches at the Pardeeville Quad on Tuesday night.
The Vikings defeated host Pardeeville 47-30 as well as Marshall 45-24 and Watertown Luther Prep 59-24.
Parkview/Albany got 3–0 records for the night from Slater Valley (106), Danny Finley (126), Ian Suer (132), Evan Suer (138), Nicolas Zamora (145), Sam Schwengels (182), Wyatt Egan (195) and Wesley Egan (220).
Valley, Evan Suer, Zamora, Schwengels and both Egans finished with two pins apiece. Ian Suer had a pin, a technical fall and a decision.
• EDGERTON 63, BIG FOOT/WILLIAMS BAY: The Chiefs collected victories by pins from Chase Rodriguez (120) and Carter Ries (138) and by decision from Ben Lavariega (285).
• GIRLS HOOPS: PARKVIEW 45, WILLIAMS BAY 37: Camilla Hauser tallied 32 points to lead the Vikings to victory in the Trailways South Conference game at Williams Bay.
Parkview opened up a 28-20 halftime lead as Hauser scored 22 first-half points.
Williams Bay was able to cut the lead to two points with 7 minutes to play, but could not get any closer. Margaret Higgins led Williams Bay with 12 points.
• BOXSCORE:
PARKVIEW 45, WILLIAMS BAY 37
Parkview……28 17 – 45
Williams Bay.17 20 – 37
PARKVIEW (fg ft-fta pts) – Stark 0 3-4 3, Wiedmer 1 1-2 3, Mielke 0 2-4 2, Bloedow 1 0-2 2, Hauser 13 4-4 32, Abey 1 0-1 2, Klassy 0 1-4 1. Totals: 16 11-21 45.
WILLIAMS BAY (fg ft-fta pts) – Higgins 6 0-2 12, Pape 4 1-1 9, Cates 2 0-0 5. Bronson 4 1-3 11, Olson 0 0-3 0. Totals: 16 2-9 37.
3-pointers: Parkview 2 (Hauser 2), WB 3 (Bronson, Cates). Fouled out: McKean, Higgins. Total fouls: Parkview 14, WB 19.
