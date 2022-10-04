PREPS: McFarland sweeps Big Foot in volleyball By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Oct 4, 2022 Oct 4, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McFARLAND, Wis.—Ninth-ranked McFarland swept a Rock Valley Conference volleyball match with Big Foot on Tuesday night, 3-0 (25-16, 25-9, 25-16).Sydney Wilson led the Chiefs with six kills while Lily Wolf had 11 assists and Olivia Patek had 10 digs. McFarland dominated play with Gwen Crull posting 11 kills and Ava Den chipping in 22 assists.• SOCCER: Beloit Memorial fell to host Madison West 3-2 on Monday.Baylor Denu scored on a pass from JJ Plascencia to give the Knights the early lead, but West tied it in the 11th minute.Denu scored his second goal and 18th overall to make it 2-1. It stayed that way until the 64th minute when West tallied two goals in two minutes to go on top to stay.West outshot Beloit 17-6. Knights goalie Beckham Denu had nine saves.• GOLF: Beloit Memorial’s Sarah Ramsden finished 11th in the WIAA Division 1 Parker Sectional at Janesville Country Club on Monday. She shot a 93. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now 4-year-old dies in Beloit traffic accident 9-year-old boy hit by car in Janesville Beloit Police: 4-year-old had fallen in parking lot before hit by vehicle Beloit man sentenced to 20 years for sex trafficking, drug charges Beloit superintendent finalists Garrison and Lewis talk of inclusion, leadership Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime