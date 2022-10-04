McFARLAND, Wis.—Ninth-ranked McFarland swept a Rock Valley Conference volleyball match with Big Foot on Tuesday night, 3-0 (25-16, 25-9, 25-16).

Sydney Wilson led the Chiefs with six kills while Lily Wolf had 11 assists and Olivia Patek had 10 digs. McFarland dominated play with Gwen Crull posting 11 kills and Ava Den chipping in 22 assists.

