BELOIT—Hosting perennial Big Eight Conference powerhouse Madison Memorial for a dual meet Tuesday night brought out some terrific performances by Beloit Memorial’s girls swimming team.
Kori Burnett captured a pair of first places and helped two relay teams finish second.
Burnett won the 50-yard freestyle in 26.90 seconds and took the 100 butterfly in 1:05.48. She also swam a leg of the runnerup 200 medley relay which included Ellie Saladar, Norah Saladar and Laila Lee. They finished in 2:07.92.
The 200 freestyle relay quartet of Lee, Caroline Severson, Faithlynn Acres and Burnett finished second in 1:53.04.
The Purple Tide also received a runnerup spot from Ellie Saladar in the 500 free (6:17.11) as well as third place from Lee in the 100 freestyle (1:02.02).
Team scores are not kept in Big Eight duals.
• VOLLEYBALL: Sydney Wilson had 15 kills and five aces and Lily Wolf chipped in 28 assists and 10 digs as host Big Foot knocked off Clinton 3-1 (25-23, 19-25, 25-9, 25-22).
The Chiefs also got four aces from Halle Wiedenhoeft.
Clinton was led by Allie Bell with 11 diges, Jayden Nortier with 10 kills, Jenna Gunnink with 10 assists and Jenna Shinkus with six kills.
“The match was a game of streaks,” Big Foot coach Chad Roehl said. “We would go up by a little, then Clinton would battle back. Clinton’s hitters did a nice job of hitting the corners and finding where our defense was not.”
• Evansville middle hitter Maria Messling, a Western Illinois basketball recruit, suffered an ankle injury Monday in practice and the host Brodhead Cardinals took advantage of her absence Tuesday night. They swept the match 3-0 (25-10, 25-14, 25-22).
Brodhead got strong play at the net from Abbie Dix (eight kills, seven digs) and Kirsten Fish (eight kills) and setter Alexis Kammerer had 20 assists. They also had 13 aces, with Kaidynce Bevars and Makenna Schooff posting four apiece.