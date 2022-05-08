BELOIT—Charlie Erlandson of Madison Memorial shot a 74 to take home medalist honors in the Beloit Invitational at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course Friday.
Fort Atkinson’s Mason Burke shot a 76. Beloit Memorial’s Griffin Oberneder tied for third with Madison Memorial’s Sam Godager with a 77. The Spartans, who won the team title with 309 strokes, had one other golfer finish in the top five in Isaac Schmidt with a 78.
Fort Atkinson finished second at 328, followed by Janesville Craig (329), Beloit Memorial (344), Janesville Parker (345), Madison West (360), Brodhead (362), Beloit Turner (370), Kenosha Tremper (375), Delavan-Darien (376), Madison La Follette (380), Elkhorn (390) and Watertown (469).
Beloit Memorial’s Liam Flanagan shot an 82, while Conner Churchill had an 89, Max Allen a 96 and Jameson Flanagan a 106.
Turner’s Darren Neidfeldt shot a 90, followed by Ethan Hale (91), Bevin Blum (94), Logan Braasch (95) and Logan Tysse (110).
Brodhead’s golfers included Nolan Oliver (87), Grant Purdue (88), Austin Moe (93), Onni Oliver (94) and Jacob Meyer (102).
• BASEBALL: MILTON 4, BELOIT TURNER 3: Milton pushed across three runs in the top of the sixth inning and handed the Trojans a tough non-conference loss in a game played at ABC Supply Stadium Friday night.
The game showcased top recruit Gavin Kilen, Milton’s senior shortstop, who walked twice, singled and scored a pair of runs, including one in the sixth.
Those three runs wiped out the 3-1 lead Turner took in the fifth inning when a double by Cal Ries plated three runs. Ries collected two of the Trojans’ three hits in the game. Will Lauterbach had the other.
Konner Giddley started on the mound for Turner and took the loss, allowing four hits and four runs in five innings. Jackson Burk came on to pitch two scoreless innings.
Milton starter Jack Campion picked up the win, allowing one hit and two runs (one earned) in 4 1-3 innings. Justin Schneil came on and pitched 2 2-3 innings, allowing two hits and one run.
Linescore:
Milton 4, B. Turner 3
Milton…...000 103 0—4 5 1
B. Turner.000 030 0—3 3 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): M, Campion (W) 4.1-1-2-1-4-3; Schneil 2 2-3-2-1-1-2-1. BT, Giddley (L) 5.0-4-4-4-3-1; Burk 2.0-1-0-0-2-4.
Leading hitters: M, Vande Berg 1x4, 1 run; Kilen 1x2, 2 runs; Campbell 2x3, 1 run; Campion 1x3, 1 RBI. BT, Ries 2x3, 3 RBI; Lauterbach 1x4. 2B: Kilen, Ries.
• SOFTBALL: HONONEGAH 9, STILLMAN VALLEY 4: The host Indians tallied nine runs in the first three innings and coasted past non-conference foe Stillman Valley at Swanson Stadium.
Amanda Williams had three hits and drove in two runs for Hononegah and Zoey Calhoun cracked a home run. Lexi Bach pitched the first 2 2-23 innings, allowing four hits and not runs with five strikeouts. Calhoun pitched 3 1-3 innings and allowed seven hits and four runs, but just one was earned. She struck out three. Sierra Armstrong finished up with a scoreless inning, striking out two.
HONONEGAH 7, WOODSTOCK NORTH 6: In the second game of their round robin, the Indians rallied from a 6-3 deficit by scoring two runs in each of the final two innings.
The Indians made the best of six hits and eight walks, with the winning run coming home on an error.
Joscelyn Bennett was 2-for-3 for the Indians and scored a run. Calhoun had a double and two runs batted in. Briella Sendele had four stolen bases.
Armstrong started in the pitcher’s circle and allowed seven hits and six runs (five earned) in 5 1-3 innings. Samantha Nosbisch allowed two hits and no runs in 1 2-3 innings and picked up the win.
Linescores:
Hononegah 9, Stillman Valley 4
Stillman Valley..000 210 1—4 11 5
Hononegah…..252 000 x—9 9 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): SV, Williams (L) 1 1-3-7-7-4-0; Carson 1.2-1-2-2-1-0; Wythe 3.0-1-0-0-1-3. Hono, Bach (W) 2.2-4-0-0-1-5; Calhoun 3.1-7-4-1-1-3; Armstrong 1.0-0-0-0-0-2.
Leading hitters: SV, Wythe 2x4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Williams 2x2, 1 run; Bussan 2x3, 1 run. Hono, Bennett 1x3, 3 runs; Calhoun 1x4, 1 run, 3 RBI; Williams 3x4, 2 RBI. 2B: Williams. HR: Wythe, Calhoun.
Hononegah 7, Woodstock North 6
Wood. N….005 010 0—6 9 2
Hononegah.010 202 2—7 6 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): WN, Vermett (L) 7.0-6-7-4-8-12. Hono, Armstrong 5.1-7-6-5-1-4; Nosbisch (W) 1.2-2-0-0-0-1.
Leading hitters: WN, Salazar 1x4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Stevens 2x3, 1 run, 2 RBI; Vermett 2x3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Sedlock 3x3, 1 run. Hono, Bennett 2x3, 1 run; Calhoun 1x3, 2 RBI; Sendele 1x2, 2 runs; Kinney 1x3, 1 run. 2B: Carlin (WN), Sedlock, Stevens, Bennett, Calhoun. HR: Vermett.