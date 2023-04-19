BELOIT—Beloit Memorial golfer Kai Wong beat the windy, cold conditions and 14 other golfers on Krueger-Haskell Golf Course on Wednesday to take home first place in a triangular with Sun Prairie West and Madison East.

Wong edged out SPW’s Otto Meyer by one shot to finish with a final score of 80. The senior was coming off a second-place finish on Tuesday in a triangular against Sun Prairie East and Madison West.

Recommended for you