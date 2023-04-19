BELOIT—Beloit Memorial golfer Kai Wong beat the windy, cold conditions and 14 other golfers on Krueger-Haskell Golf Course on Wednesday to take home first place in a triangular with Sun Prairie West and Madison East.
Wong edged out SPW’s Otto Meyer by one shot to finish with a final score of 80. The senior was coming off a second-place finish on Tuesday in a triangular against Sun Prairie East and Madison West.
The Knights tied the Wolves with a total of 348, but SPW won based on tiebreakers. The Purgolders had a 416.
Senior Conner Churchill finished third after shooting an 83 while junior Max Allen was seventh with a 91. Marcus Allen took 12th with a score of 98.
• TRACK AND FIELD: SUN PRAIRIE WEST TRIPLE DUAL: Beloit Memorial’s boys and girls track teams competed at Sun Prairie West on Tuesday in a Big Eight triple dual against the host school and Madison Memorial.
Jayden Harriel, Aiden Greenlee, Jaedyn Coleman and Josh Martinez picked up wins for the Purple Knights against both Big Eight foes.
Harriel was first in the 200 meters (23.18) and Greenlee won the 3200 (11:28.48). The Knights swept the weight events with Coleman taking the shot put (48-feet, 4-inches) and Martinez winning the discus (119-4).
Against the Spartans, the Knights also picked up firsts from Amarii Green in the 100 (11.48), Saul Ramos in the 400 (55.98), Jonathan Garrett in the long jump (17-6.5) and high jump (5-6) and the 4x100 relay with Green, Anderson, Danny Hereford and Harriel finishing in 46.43.
The Knights lost to SPW 102-34 and to Madison Memorial 86-54.
Beloit’s girls had one first place against SPW, with the 4x100 relay of Lizbeth Flores-Cervantes, Damiya Giles, Azariea Roby and Essence Coleman winning in 55.65. Against the Spartans, the Knights’ lone first was by Coleman in the 100 (13.37).
Beloit fell to Sun Prairie West 113-14 and to Madison Memorial 105-15.