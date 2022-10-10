BELOIT—Hononegah senior Gracie Colvin won the 100-yard freestyle in 52.61 seconds and also took first in the 100 butterfly (57.64) in Saturday’s Beloit Invitational at the Dick Vogel Natatorium on Saturday.
Teammate Avery Miles, a sophomore, won the 100 individual medley (1:02.36) and finished third in the 50 butterfly (27.90).
The Indians’ trio of Lydia Nordgren, Colvin and Miles won the 150-yard free relay in 1:16.33. Hononegah also was third in the 200 medley relay with Colvin, Amber Goldhagen, Miles and Lydia Nordgren finishing in 1:54.99.
Verona captured the team title with 736 points. Badger Co-op was a distant second with 508, followed by Middleton (374), Hononegah (294) and Sun Prairie East (254).
Milton was sixth (219), followed by Sun Prairie West (209), Racine Unified (177), Kenosha Indian Trail (135), Beloit Memorial (121), Harlem (97), La Follette (40) and Janesville Parker (22).
Beloit Memorial’s quartet of Laila Lee, Caroline Severson, Ellie Saladar and Kori Burnett finished third in 51.06 in the 100 free relay. Severson, Lee and Kori Burnett were fifth in the 150-yard free relay. Burnett was also sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:03.98).
• TENNIS: Hononegah captured only the fourth conference title in school history.
Auburn captured both singles titles with Hononegah runnerup in both. Amy Park defeated Hononegah’s Lizzy Schindler 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 and Avery Tapp downed Elle Loch 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2. The Knights also won at No. 1 doubles with Addyson Fent and Rebecca Wang downing Hononegah’s Karlie Anderson and Kassidy Anderson 6-4, 6-2.
The Indians were able to prevail thanks to Maggie Peterson and Natalie Zeiter taking third at No. 2 doubles and Maddie Schultz and Morgan Jackson taking third at No. 3 doubles.
• CROSS COUNTRY: The Hononegah girls cross country team finished first out of 10 teams in the Lake Sunset Invitational and Lake Villa, Ill.
Freshman Kylie Simpson finished 59th in 17:32.26. Allyson Niedfelt was 70th (18:17.77) and Indigo Sterud 71st (18:19.62). Isabelle Molitor was 74th (18:26.62) and Isabella Trout 95th (19:34.53).
• BOYS SOCCER: Beloit Memorial has earned the No. 7 seed in its WIAA sectional and will host No. 10 Sun Prairie in a regional semifinal on Oct. 18 at 4 p.m. at Beloit College.