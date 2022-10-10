BELOIT—Hononegah senior Gracie Colvin won the 100-yard freestyle in 52.61 seconds and also took first in the 100 butterfly (57.64) in Saturday’s Beloit Invitational at the Dick Vogel Natatorium on Saturday.

Teammate Avery Miles, a sophomore, won the 100 individual medley (1:02.36) and finished third in the 50 butterfly (27.90).

