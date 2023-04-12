BDN_230413_Hononegah SB
Hononegah shortstop Joscelyn Bennett forces a Harlem runner at second base Wednesday.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. —What shaped up to be a pitchers’ duel for the first half of Wednesday’s NIC-10 showdown between perennial contenders Hononegah and Harlem ended up being a slugfest.

The Indians outhit the host Huskies 12-9 on their way to an 8-5 victory at the Harlem Community Center and are now 2-0 in conference play.

