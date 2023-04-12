MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. —What shaped up to be a pitchers’ duel for the first half of Wednesday’s NIC-10 showdown between perennial contenders Hononegah and Harlem ended up being a slugfest.
The Indians outhit the host Huskies 12-9 on their way to an 8-5 victory at the Harlem Community Center and are now 2-0 in conference play.
Aislynn Palmer started in the pitcher’s circle and left with a 4-0 lead after three innings. Lexi Bach came on and pitched a scoreless fourth and allowed unearned runs in the fifth and sixth.
Pamer re-entered in the sixth and got the final two outs.
Harlem scored three times in the bottom of the seventh, but the Indians had pushed across a pair of insurance runs in the top of the inning.
Amanda WIlliams led Hononegah’s offense, going 3-for-4 with four runs scored. Natalie Kinney, Bach and Joscelyn Bennett had two hits apiece.
• MIDDLETON 4, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0: Emma Middleton pitching against Middleton? That was the case Tuesday and the Beloit pitcher pitched well, allowing only four hits and two unearned runs in four innings. She took the loss, however, as the Knights were no-hit by Middleton sophomore Megan Button.
Chesney Bishop came on in relief for Beloit and threw two scoreless innings of relief.
Button struck out nine batters. She was backed by a seven-hit attack led by Maggie Zumbrunnen, who was 2-for-4 with a run scored.
• BIG FOOT 15, WHITEWATER 5: Early defense provided momentum for the Chiefs as Kelsie Kroenig had an over-the-shoulder catch at second and a double play started by third baseman Kate Hummel. Lily Wolf also had a diving stop and a throwout at third.
Wolf also had a great game offensively, going 4-for-5 with two home runs and six RBIs. Hummel and Natalie Klamm also had RBI doubles.
Holly Kynell pitched a complete game with six strikeouts.
• BASEBALL: TURNER 13, EDGERTON 1: Beloit Turner’s Trojans scored six runs in the first inning and never looked back Tuesday night as they crushed visiting Edgerton in Rock Valley Conference baseball.
Turner pounded out 14 hits at the Stateline Youth Sports Complex, including two doubles by Jack Stelter and one each by Will Lauterbach, Michael Cook, Braeden Ovist and Mason Hoenig.
Conner Hughes, Hoenig, Stelter, Lauterbach and Ovist all had two hits and Stelter and Lauterbach had three runs batted in apiece..
The Trojans (5-0) pitched by committee with Lauterbach starting and picking up the win. He threw 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out three.
Eric Halon tossed 1.2 innings, allowing an unearned run with two strikeouts and Hughes finished up with a scoreless inning with one strikeout.
• HONONEGAH 17, BELVIDERE NORTH 1: Landen Seymour knocked in four runs on three hits to lead the visiting Indians’ 14-hit attack in a five-inning rout of the Thunder Wednesday.
Marcus Hibbard also had a big day, going 4-for-5 with three runs scored and four RBIs. Both he and Seymour and two doubles apiece as well as a triple.
Winning pitcher Jackson Stahl allowed six hits and one run over five innings, striking out seven and walking one.
• BRODHEAD/JUDA 7, BIG FOOT 3: The visiting Cardinals led only 3-2 after four innings, but created some separation with a three-run fifth inning.
Kohen Sawle led a seven-hit Brodhead/Juda attack, going 3-for-3 with three runs batted in. Sam Searls and Jackson Fields also knocked in runs with Searls belting a double.
Evan Senobe collected the win on the pitcher’s mound, allowing four hits and three runs (two earned) in 5.1 innings. He struck out 10. Clayton Elliott came on to pitch the final 1.2 scoreless innings and fanned five.
Will Wojicik and Owen Smith each had two hits to lead the Chiefs. Matt Haeberlin started on the mound and took the loss, allowing four hits and six runs (four earned) in 4.2 innings. He fanned six.
• TENNIS: WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 4, BIG FOOT 3: The Chiefs won two of three doubles matches,, but were edged by Luther Prep.
The No. 1 doubles team of Jesse Robison and Grayson Grunow of Big Foot defeated Xander Wrobel and Isaac Boettcher, 7-5, 5-7, 10-8. The Chiefs’ No. 3 duo of Elliott Vail and Logan McHugh downed Caleb Wendland and Aaron Zipp, 4-6, 6-4, 11-9.
Big Foot’s only win in singles was by No. 2 Ethan Rurey.
• MADISON LA FOLLETTE 7, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0: The Purple Knights were swept by the Lancers with the closest match at No. 3 doubles where Francisco Rolledo-Valdez and Abraham Perez-Guzman were defeated 7-6 (2), 6-4.
• GIRLS SOCCER: WHITEWATER 5, BELOIT MEMORIAL 1: The Knights’ lone goal was by Araceli Delgado.
• LINESCORES:
Softball
HONONEGAH 8, HARLEM 5
Hononegah..110 220 2 — 8 12 3
Harlem........000 011 3 — 5 9 4
Leading hitters: Hono, Bennett 2x4; Calhoun 1x3, 1 run; Williams 3x4, 4 runs; Kinney 2x3, 1 run, 2 rbis; Bach 2x4, 1 rbi. Har, Lozdoski 2x4, 2 runs, 1 rbil; Myers 2x4, 1 rbi. 2B: Kinney 2, Williams, Burbach.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Palmer (W,4.1-6-3-3-2-2); Bach (2.2-3-2-0-1-6). Har, Schwanke (L,7.0-12-8-4-0-9).
TURNER 13, EDGERTON 1
Edgerton..000 10 — 1 2 1
Turner…..610 6x — 13 14 1
Leading hitters: BT, Hughes 2x4, 2 runs 1 rbi; Hoenig 2x2, 2 runs; Stelter 2x3, 3 rbis; Lauterbach 2x2, 2 runs, 3 rbi; Ovist 2x2, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Cook 1x2, 1 run, 1 rbi; Tillery 1x1, 1 run, 1 rbi; Halon 1x3, 1 run, 1 rbi. 2B: Stelter 2, Cook, Lautherbach, Ovist, Hoenig.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Edge, Stengel (L,3.0-11-9-9-2-3); Lashum (1.0-3-4-3-3-2). BT, Lauterbach (W,2.1-2-0-0-4-3); Halon (1.2-0-1-0-1-2); Hughes (1.0-0-0-0-1-2).
BROD./JUDA 7, BIG FOOT 3
Brod/Juda..200 131 0 — 7 6 3
Big Foot….020 001 0 — 3 5 2
Leading hitters: B/J, Searls 1x3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Bockhop 1x2, 1 run; Sawle 3x3, 3 rbi; Fields 1x2, 1 rbi. BF, W.Wojcik 2x4, Smith 2x4, 1 run. 2B: Searls.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): B/J, Senobe (W,5.1-4-3-2-5-10); Elliott (1.2-1-0-0-2-5). BF, Haeberlin (L,4.2-4-6-4-6-6); Jacobs (2.1-2-1-1-2-1).
HONONEGAH 17, BELV. NORTH 1
Hononegah..003 68 — 17 14 1
Belv. North....010 00 — 1 6 3
Leading hitters: Hono, Seymour 3-4, 4 runs, 4 rbi; Hamilton 2x3, 1 rbi; Hibbard 4x5, 3 runs, 4 rbi; Broege 1x3, 2 RBI; Olsen 2x3, 1 run, 1 rbi. BN, Josepth 2x2. 2B: Hibbard 2, Seymour 2, Edward. 3B: Hibbard, Seymour, Joseph.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Hono, Stahl (W,5.0-6-1-1-1-7). BN, Crocker (L,2.0-3-3-3-4-2); Ritchie 2.1-8-11-11-5-1); Cipolla (0.2-3-3-0-1-1).