ROSCOE — Hononegah’s softball team has had an up-and-down start this spring, but with the NIC-10 season beginning the Indians were on all cylinders Monday night.

Senior right-hander Lexi Bach was in charge from the start and the Indians backed her with a 14-hit attack as they flattened Belvidere North 10-0 at Swanson Park. The game was trimmed to five innings by the mercy rule.

