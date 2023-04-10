ROSCOE — Hononegah’s softball team has had an up-and-down start this spring, but with the NIC-10 season beginning the Indians were on all cylinders Monday night.
Senior right-hander Lexi Bach was in charge from the start and the Indians backed her with a 14-hit attack as they flattened Belvidere North 10-0 at Swanson Park. The game was trimmed to five innings by the mercy rule.
Bach tossed a two-hitter, walking no one and striking out nine.
The Indians tallied five runs in the first inning. Joscelyn Bennett walked, Zoey Calhoun doubled and Briella Sendele knocked them both in with a single. Danielle Franz, Aislyn Palmer and Natalie Kinney also collected hits in the inning.
Calhoun, Franz, Kinney and Sendele each had two hits for the Indians (4-5, 1-0).
• NORTH BOONE 14, WINNEBAGO 7: The visiting Vikings banged out 19 hits with 1-2 hitters Audrey Pearce (4-for-5) and Lauren Stefek (3-for-5) combining for seven hits, four runs and two RBIs. Danielle Goodman, Cami Carter, Olivia Johnson, Haven Hahn and Avarie Torres all had two hits. Carter hit a home run and drove in four.
Winning pitcher Carter tossed a complete game, allowing 11 hits and seven runs (five earned). She didn’t walk a batter and struck out nine.
• BIG FOOT 14, WILLIAMS BAY 1: The Chiefs had an offensive explosion, racking up 18 hits as they took down the Bulldogs for their first win of the season.
Ella Kianane pitched seven innings while only allowing three hits.
Lily Wolf and Karlie Kroening each had three hits while Natalie Klamm had a double and a triple.
• BASEBALL: HONONEGAH 6, BELVIDERE NORTH 3: Drake Broeke belted an RBI double in the first inning and the host Indians never trailed in Rockton.
Jacob Daleo started for the Indians on the mound and pitched six scoreless innings, allowing five hits. He struck out three and didn’t have a walk.
The Indians had eight hits with Broege and Maddux Hibbard each contributing two.
The Indians scored three times in the seventh, but Dalton Bennett came on to retire the final two batters to seal the win.
• STILLMAN VALLEY 7, NORTH BOONE 6: A bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted Stillman Valley past visiting North Boone Monday.
The Vikings (9-2) scored three times in the third to tie the game 3-3 and after allowing a run in the bottom of the inning tied it again in the top of the fourth.
Stillman Valley scored a run in the bottom of the fourth, but the Vikings went on top 6-5 with a pair of runs in the sixth. The hosts tied it in the bottom of the inning and won it in the seventh.
Reliever Owen Meredith took the loss for the Vikings, allowing two runs in 1.1 innings. Matt Self started and allowed four hits and five runs (two earned) in 4.2 innings. He fanned four.
Chandler Alderman was 2-for-3 with a home run for North Boone.
• CAMBRIDGE 13, CLINTON 7: A seven-run first inning from the Blue Jays was too much for the Cougars to overcome on Monday night.
After two innings, Clinton was down 8-2 before they chipped away in the third and fourth to make it a three-run game.
But Cambridge answered with four runs in the fourth, and the Cougars lost despite outhitting the Blue Jays 12 to eight.
Collin Gill went 3-for-5 with an RBI for Clinton while Gavin Wesling went 2-for-3 with three runs and an RBI.
• LINESCORES:
Softball
HONONEGAH 10, BELV. NORTH 0
Belv. North…000 00 — 0 2 4
Hononegah..522 01 — 10 14 1
Leading hitters: N, Hono, Bennett 1x3, 1 run; Calhoun 2x3, 1 run, 2 RBI; Sendele 2x3, 1 run, 3 RBI; Franz 2x3; Palmer 1x3, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Williams 1x3, 1 RBI; Kinney 2x3, 1 RBI. Klikno 1x1, 3 runs. 2B: Blair (BN), Williams, Kinney.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Belv. N, Norgard (L,3.0-10-9-7-2-2); Sanchez (1.0-4-1-1-0-1). Hono, Bach (W,5.0-2-0-0-0-9).
Baseball
HONONEGAH 6, BELV. NORTH 3
Belv. North…000 000 3 — 3 6 3
Hononegah…311 001 x — 6 8 1
Leading hitters: BN, Crocker 2x3, 1 RBI; Joseph 2x3, 1 RBI. Hono, Hibbard 2x3, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Broege 2x4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Olsen 1x4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Edward 1x2, 1 run, 1 RBI. 2B: Crocker, Joseph, Broege.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — BN, Hefty (L,2.2-6-5-4-3-1); Alvarez (3.1-2-1-0-2-2). Hono, Daleo (W,6.0–5-0-0-0-3); Koch (0.1-1-3-3-3-0); D. Bennett (0.2-0-0-0-0-0).