ROCKTON—Hononegah’s girls track team captured 10 first places during a home meet Wednesday with Rockford Auburn, Rockford Jefferson and Freeport.

Hononegah freshman Jordan Dimke had a huge meet with a personal best 1.63 meters to win the high jump, a first in the 800 meters (2:25.58), a first in the 300 hurdles (49.87) and a second in the triple jump (9.65 meters).

