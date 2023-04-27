ROCKTON—Hononegah’s girls track team captured 10 first places during a home meet Wednesday with Rockford Auburn, Rockford Jefferson and Freeport.
Hononegah freshman Jordan Dimke had a huge meet with a personal best 1.63 meters to win the high jump, a first in the 800 meters (2:25.58), a first in the 300 hurdles (49.87) and a second in the triple jump (9.65 meters).
The Indians won a pair of relays as Kayla Tubbs, Emma Krenz, Isabelle Molitor and Lauren Frake teamed up to win the 4x400 (4:26.49) and Sam Risley, Addie Plesic, Kiearra Molitor and Gia Fraley won the 4x800 (13:36.74).
Hononegah also got firsts from Indigo Sterud in the 400 (1:01.39), Frake in the 1600 (5:48.64), Kylie Simpson in the 3200 (11:10.55) and Sophia Hedges in the long jump (5.23 meters). Teammates Emma Krenz and Amelia Brannimann tied for first in the pole vault (2.51 meters).
Taking firsts for the Hononegah boys were the 4x200 relay of Mitchell Cavanagh, Luke Alberstett, Ben Klink and Anthony Otero (1:34.46) and the 4x400 team of Alberstett, Lyons Buckley, Matthew Mahan and Otero (3:37.43).
Individually, Jackson Washington won the 100 (11.86), Ben Cooper won the 400 (55.37), Camden Juno won the 3200 (11:03.59), Cavanagh in the 110 high hurdles (16.18), Jacob Klink in the discus (44.61 meters), Sam Scholl in the high jump (1.83) and Vito Skominas and Jake McLarty in the pole vault (2.74 each).
• TENNIS: SUN PRAIRIE UNITED 7, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0: The Purple Knights were blanked in the Big Eight dual meet.
The clostest match was at No. 1 singles where SPU’s Pallay Karri and Mouneeth Venigalla defeated Beloit’s Sergio Pacheco-Martinez and Sebastian Grajeda, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
• MCFARLAND 4, BIG FOOT 3: The Chiefs swept the Spartans in doubles but dropped all four of their singles’ matches to fall on Thursday night.
The No. 1 team of Grayson Grunow and Jesse Robison defeated Noah Blakeslee and Jacob Nix 6-4, 6-0 while the No. 2 duo of David Hernandez and Yeison Santos took down Ryan Hudgens and Oliwier Martinka 6-3, 7-5.
The Chiefs’ No. 3 team of Logan McHugh and Elliot Vail had to fight Connor Spahos and Isak Pederson hard, taking the win 6-3, 3-6 and 10-6.
In singles, No. 1 Scout Giroux was the closest to finding a win as he fell to David Templeton 6-3, 6-2.