Hononegah’s Amanda Williams, right, celebrates scoring a run against Freeport with Danielle Franz (9) at Swanson Stadium.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

ROSCOE, Ill. — Hononegah stayed undefeated in NIC-10 softball on Wednesday, but the Freeport Pretzels made them work for it.

Freeport took a 3-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning at Swanson Stadium, but Hononegah answered with three in the bottom of the inning and went on to a 7-4 victory to improve to 14-5 overall and 8-0 in league play.

