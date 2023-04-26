ROSCOE, Ill. — Hononegah stayed undefeated in NIC-10 softball on Wednesday, but the Freeport Pretzels made them work for it.
Freeport took a 3-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning at Swanson Stadium, but Hononegah answered with three in the bottom of the inning and went on to a 7-4 victory to improve to 14-5 overall and 8-0 in league play.
Briella Sendele got the rally started in the fourth with a one-out double. Natalie Kinney’s double scored her and Kinney came home on a base hit by Zoey Calhoun. An error at second base on a hard grounder by Peyton Klikno gave the Indians the lead.
Hononegah made it 6-3 in the fifth on RBI singles by Aislynn Palmer and Danielle Franz. Freeport cut it to 6-4 in the sixth, but Amanda Williams gave the Indians a three-run cushion again with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning, driving in Klikno.
The Indians’ 11-hit attack was led by Williams, Kinney and Calhoun with two hits apiece.
Lexi Bach picked up the win, allowing three hits and three earned runs in four innings. She walked two and struck out four. Palmer relieved her and allowed three hits and one run in three innings. She didn’t walk anyone and struck out six.
Hononegah hosts Rockford Guilford Friday.
• NORTH BOONE 9, GENOA-KINGSTON 5: The host Vikings improved to 15-4 as they broke a 4-4 tie on an RBI single by Avarie Torres in the fifth inning.
Cami Carter picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle, allowing five runs (one earned) on eight hits over seven innings with eight strikeouts.
Carter had plenty of support as North Boone collected 13 hits. Olivia Johnson, Torres and Haven Hahn each had three hits and Danielle Goodman had two hits and three runs batted in.
• SOUTH BELOIT 15, HARVEST CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 0: The SoBos pounded out 14 hits and put away the visitors in four innings. Trinity Mesch worked the first two innings in the pitcher’s circle and didn’t allow a hit. She walked one and struck out six. Macey Lineman didn’t allow a hit in her two innings either, fanning two.
Zorah Martin led the hit parade, going 3-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI. Whitney Schnack was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI and Mesch was 2-for-3 with a double, triple, a run scored and three RBIs.
• SUN PRAIRIE WEST 7, BELOIT MEMORIAL 2: A four-run fourth inning by host Sun Prairie West was the difference against the Purple Knights on Tuesday.
Emma Middleton went the distance in the pitcher’s circle for Beloit, allowing seven runs (six earned) on 12 hits in six innings. She did not walk a batter and struck out four.
Isabel Royle, Audrey Davis, Sophia Royle, Kara Bekkedal and Ella Ordens all had multiple hits for SPW. Davis led the way with three. Royle collected the victory, pitching all seven innings and allowing two runs on six hits with no walks and 13 strikeouts.
A highlight for the Knights (4-8) was a home run hit by Allie Gustafson with Jayla House on base in the sixth inning.
The Knights host Janesville Craig at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
• BASEBALL: HONONEGAH 17, ROCKFORD EAST 0: The visiting Indians (13-5, 7-1 NIC-10) used three pitchers Wednesday who combined on a no-hitter over four innings. The E-Rabs had one batter reach on an error and another on a hit-by-pitch..
Jackson Stahl started for Hononegah and pitched two innings with four strikeouts. Logan Miller pitched one innings with two punchouts and Logan Bennett came on to pitch the final inning, fanning the side.
Hononegah collected 1‘2 hits. Landen Seymour, Logan Edward, Maddux Hibbard and Xavier Huber all had two hits with both Seymour and Hibbard bashing doubles. Seymour and Huber scored three times each.
• LINESCORES:
Softball
HONONEGAH 7, FREEPORT 4
Freeport…..000 301 0 — 4 6 3
Hononegah.010 321 x — 7 11 1
Leading hitters: F, Beach 2x3, 2 runs; Krezeminski 1x3, 3 rbi. H, Williams 2x3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Palmer 1x4, 1 rbi; Franz 1x3, 1 rbi; Sendele 1x3, 1 run; Kinney 2x3, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Calhoun 2x3, 1 run, 2 rbi; Klikno 1x3, 1 run. 2B: Krezeminski, Pro (F), Calhoun, Sendele, Kinney.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): H, Bach (W, 4.0-3-3-3-2-4); Palmer (S,3.0-3-1-1-0-6). F, Plowman (L, 6.0-11-7-6-0-5).
N, BOONE 9, G.-KINGSTON 5
GN-K…..103 000 1 — 5 8 4
N.Boone.110 241 x — 9 13 3
Leading hitters: GK, Mitchell 2x3, 1 rbi; Thompson 2x4, 1 run, 1 rbi; Davis 1x3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Provost 1x3, 1 rbi. NB, Stefek 1x3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Goodman 2x4, 3 rbi; Carter 1x3; Johnson 3x4, 2 runs; Hahn 3x4, 1 run, 2 rbi; Torres 3x4, 1 run, 1 rbi. 2B: Mitchell, Stefek.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): NB, Carter (W,7.0-8-5-1-4-8). GK, MItchell (L,3.0-8-5-3-1-2); Davis (3.0-5-4-4-3-2).
S. BELOIT 15, HARVEST CHRIST. 0
Harvest Christ.000 0 — 0 0 0
S. Beloit……..433 5 — 15 14 0
Leading hitters: SB, Martin 3x3, 3 runs, 1 rbi; Schnack 2x3, 3 runs, 1 rbi; Mesch 2x3, 1 run, 3 rbi; Higgins 2x3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Dascher 1x3, 1 run; Ayotte 1x2, 1 run, 1 rbi; Crawford 1x3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Castor 2x2, 3 runs. 2B: Schnack, Mesch, Higgins. 3B: Mesch.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): HC, Lintae (L,3.1-14-15-14-5-1). SB, Mesch (W,2.0-0-0-0-1-6); Lineman (2.0-0-0-0-0-2).
SP WEST 7, BMHS 2
B. Memorial.000 002 0 — 2 6 2
SP West….002 401 x — 7 12 1
Leading hitters: BM, Gustafson 1x3, 1 run, 2 RBI; House 1x3, 1 run. SWP, S.Royle 2x4, 2 runs; Davis 3x4, 2 runs, 3 rbi; I.Royle 2x4, 3 rbi; Ordens 2x3, 1 run; Bekkedal 2x3, 2 runs. 2B: S. Royle, I.Royle, Petree (SPW), Davis. HR: Gustafson.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): BM, E. Middleton (L,6.0-12-7-6-0-4). I. Royle (W,7.0-6-2-2-0-13).
Baseball
HONONEGAH 17, R. EAST 0
Hononegah.084 5 — 17 12 1
R. East……000 0 — 0 0 5
Leading hitters: H, Seymour 2x2, 3 runs, 1 rbi; Hamilton 1x2, 2 rbi; Hibbard 2x2, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Dresser 1x2, 1 run, 1 rbi; DeLeo 1x2, 1 run, 2 rbi; Edward 2x3, 2 runs; Huber 2x2, 3 runs; Roessler 1x1, 1 run, 1 rbi. 2B: Seymour, Hibbard.
Pitching (ih-h-r-er-bb-so): H, Stahl (W,2.0-0-0-0-4); Miller (1.0-0-0-0-0-2); L.Bennett 1.0-0-0-0-0-3).