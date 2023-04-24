ROCKFORD—Joscelyn Bennett atoned for a baserunning blunder in the top of the seventh inning by smacking a home run to cap off a three-run eighth that carried Hononegah to a 7-5 victory over host Rockford Auburn.
The Indians remained unbeaten in the NIC-10 at 7-0 (13-5 overall).
Bennett singled to lead off the seventh, but was called out for leading off too early. The Indians scored a run in the inning when Amanda Williams singled and Aislynn Palmer knocked her in with a double.
That gave Hononegah a 4-2 lead, but Auburn rallied to tie it in the bottom of the seventh.
With two outs in the top half of the eighth, Lexi Bach singled. Addie Hulburt followed with a fly ball that was dropped for an error in center allowing pinch-runner Peyton Klikno to score the go-ahead run. Bennett followed with her two-run dinger to center field.
Auburn scored one run in the bottom of the inning, but Palmer was able to retire the side for the victory. She pitched 4 2-3 innings in relief, allowing three hits and three unearned runs with nine strikeouts. Bach started and went 2 2-3 innings, allowing four hits and one run.
Bennett led the Hononegah attack going 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Palmer, Danielle Franz, Zoey Calhon and Bach all had two hits.
• BIG FOOT 14, DELAVAN-DARIEN 2: The Chiefs improved to 4-7 with a rout over the host Comets.
Lily Wolf stayed hot with a 2-for-3 night from the plate that included a double and triple. She also had a team-high four RBIs.
Kate Hummel went 2-for-4 with two RBIs off a double and triple and Holly Kynell was 2-for-3.
Ella Kinane got the win on the mound for the Chiefs, and both of Delavan-Darien’s runs were unearned.
• CLINTON 4, EDGERTON 3: Jenna Gunnick’s RBI single to left field in sixth inning proved to be the winning knock as the Cougars (3-6, 3-5 RVC) edged out the Crimson Tide (4-4, 4-3).
Edgerton got two runs across early and, after Grace Wilson’s one-run single in the fourth, got a run back in the bottom half of the inning.
Karlee Morris knocked in Allie Bell, who had an RBI single of her own, to tie it in the fifth.
Clinton starter Ashley Theisen allowed one hit and three walks with three runs, none of them earned, while striking out a whopping 18.
• ROCK FALLS 10, NORTH BOONE 8: The Vikings (14-4, 7-2) made several vicious comebacks, but they couldn’t overcome the Rockets’ (15-3, 7-0) hot-hitting offense.
Had the Vikings won, it would have put them in a tie with the first-place Rockets.
Rock Falls went up 8-2 in the fourth, but North Boone answered with four runs in the bottom half of the frame.
The Rockets added two more runs in the seventh. Haven Hahn’s two-run double made it a two-run game, but Rock Falls induced a double play to help end the danger.
Hahn, Lauren Stefek and Danielle Goodman each had two RBIs.
Cami Carter took the loss after allowing 14 hits and 10 runs (seven earned) in seven innings.
• PECATONICA 10, SOUTH BELOIT 7: The SoBos fell behind 10-1 early and, despite a strong comeback, fell to the hosting Indians.
South Beloit actually out-hit Pecatonica nine to seven and recorded 11 walks but made five errors.
Trinity Mesch hit a three-run homer in the seventh as she went 2-for-5 from the plate and added two runs.
Macey Lineman had a team-high three hits and recorded two RBIs while Zorah Martin and Whitney Schnack each had two hits.
Mesch finished the last 3.2 innings and allowed no hits and one walk while striking out 10.
• BASEBALL: HONONEGAH 21, ROCKFORD EAST 1: The Indians (12-5, 6-1 NIC-10) beat up on the visiting E-Rabs (0-7) with an 11-run second inning and a six-run third on Monday night.
Maddux Hibbard was the winning pitcher and he also went 3-for-3 with two RBIs from the plate.
Drake Broege was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs while Jakob Deleo added two doubles.
HONONEGAH 7, AUBURN 5
Hononegah.210 000 13 — 7 12 1
R. Auburn..100 100 21 — 5 9 3
Leading hitters: Hono, Bennett 3x5, 2 runs, 2 rbi; Williams 1x4, 1 run; Palmer 2x4, 1 run, 2 rbi; Franz 2x4, 1 rbi; Calhoun 2x3, 1 run; Bach 2x3, 1 rbi. Parr 2x4, 2 rbi; Ostergard 2x3. 2B: Palmer 2, Parr. 3B: Calhoun. HR: Bennett.
Pitching: Hono, Bach (2.2-4-1-1-1-1); Palmer (W, 4.2-3-3-0-2-9). RA, Lowery (L,7.0-9-5-2-2-7).
CLINTON 4, EDGERTON 3
Clinton…….000 121 0 — 4 7 5
Edgerton…200 100 0 — 3 1 1
Leading hitters: Clinton, Gunnick 2x4, 1 Run, 1 RBI; Bell 1x3, 1 Run, 1 RBI; Mieses 2x4, 1 Run; Morris 1x4, 1 RBI; Wilson 1x2, 1 Run, 1 RBI. Edg, Kjendile 1x3, 2 RBI.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Clinton, Theisen (W, 6.2-1-3-0-3-18). Edg, Kjendile (L, 7.0-7-4-3-7-11).
ROCK FALLS 10, N. BOONE 8
Rock Falls……..300 500 2 — 10 14 1
North Boone…200 400 2 — 8 8 5
Leading hitters: RF, Thatcher 3x5, 2 Runs, 2 RBIs; Teague 3x5, 2 Runs, 3 RBIs; Morgan 2x5, 2 RBIs. NB, Pearce 2x3, 2 Runs; Stefek 2x4, 2 Runs, 2 RBIs; Goodman 1x4, 1 Run, 2 RBIs; Spohr 1x4, 1 Runs, 1 RBI; Hahn 1x4, 2 RBIs; Hall 1x2, 1 Run.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): RF, Thatcher (W, 7.0-8-8-7-9-8). NB, Carter (7.0-14-10-7-4-6).
PECATONICA 10, S. BELOIT 7
South Beloit……..100 201 3 — 7 9 5
Pecatonica…………424 000 — 10 7 0
Leading hitters: SB, Martin 2x3, 3 Runs; Schnack 2x4, 2 Runs, 1 RBI; Mesch 2x5, 2 Runs, 3 RBIs, Lineman 3x4, 2 RBIs. Pec, Baer 3x4, 1 Run; Deppe 2x4, 1 Run, 1 RBI; Carden 1x4, 1 Run, 2 RBIs.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): SB, Schnack (L, 2.1-6-9-5-3-5); Lineman (0.0-1-1-1-2-0); Mesch (3.2-0-0-0-1-10). Pec, Davis (W, 6.0-5-4-4-11-11); Seaton (1.0-4-3-3-1-0).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): RF, Thatcher (W, 7.0-8-8-7-9-8). NB, Carter (7.0-14-10-7-4-6).