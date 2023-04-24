BDN_230425_BSendele
Hononegah center fielder Briella Sendele ranges in to make a nice catch against Rockford Auburn Monday.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

ROCKFORD—Joscelyn Bennett atoned for a baserunning blunder in the top of the seventh inning by smacking a home run to cap off a three-run eighth that carried Hononegah to a 7-5 victory over host Rockford Auburn.

The Indians remained unbeaten in the NIC-10 at 7-0 (13-5 overall).

