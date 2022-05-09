BELVIDERE, Ill.—Junior starter Lexi Bach scattered six hits and fought off a Belvidere rally in the seventh inning to lead Hononegah to a 4-2 victory in NIC-10 softball action on Monday.
The first-place Indians improved to 17-2 overall and 12-1 in conference play.
Bach walked just one batter and struck out eight. She took a 4-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh. The Bucs pushed across one run before the Indians ended the threat.
Hononegah never trailed after scoring two runs in the second inning and added single runs in the fourth and fifth. Natalie Kinney was the only Indian with multiple hits, going 2-for-3 with a triple and a run scored. Joscelyn Bennett and Mali McMaster collected RBIs.
The Indians are back in action Tuesday when they travel to Richmond-Burton for a non-conference game. They will play at Rockford Auburn on Wednesday.
• NORTH BOONE 3, SOUTH BELOIT 1: The host Vikings were outhit 5-4, but they managed to win a pitchers’ duel in Poplar Grove on Monday.
South Beloit scored in the first as Trinity Mesch picked up an RBI, but the SoBos were blanked the rest of the way. North Boone starter Cami Carter pitched six innings and struck out 14 batters to pick up the win. Lexi Goodman came on to pitch the seventh and struck out the side for a save.
They needed to be good. Mesch also had 14 strikeouts in her six innings of work.
Mikayla Peterson led the SoBos with two hits while Kaylee Witte had two hits and an RBI for the Vikings.
• GOLF: ABBEY SPRINGS INVITATIONAL: The tournament still bore the name, but with Abbey Springs currently under renovation, the event was moved to Majestic Oaks Golf Course (former Lake Lawn) in Delavan.
Edgerton won the tourney with 326 strokes and had the top two golfers with Caleb Kem firing a 76 and Brady Callmer a 79.
Brodhead was tied for fourth with Whitewater at 368, followed by Beloit Turner at 370. Big Foot was 11th with 412.
Brodhead golfer Grant Purdue tied for seventh with an 86.