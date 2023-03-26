ROSCOE — Missing a few starters due to spring break and with an all-conference pitcher still shelved by an injury, Hononegah’s softball team knew it would have its hands full with perennially tough Huntley Friday afternoon.
The Red Raiders didn’t disappoint.
Huntley grabbed an early 3-0 lead, allowed Hononegah to rally for a 4-3 advantage, but put three runs across in the top of the seventh inning for a 6-4 non-conference victory at Swanson Stadium.
Trailing 3-0 in the fifth, the Indians loaded the bases on singles by Natalie Kinney, Addison Hulburt and Peyton Klikno. Zoey Calhoun drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Amanda Williams followed with an RBI single and Briella Sendele tied the game with a groundout that drove in a run.
Hononegah went on top in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Klikno.
Huntley loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the seventh. Ada McFadden singled to left and the ball got under the left fielder’s glove allowing all three baserunners to score.
Hononegah threatened in the seventh, putting two on with two outs, but Huntley got the final out.
Sierra Armstrong pitched the first two innings for Hononegah, allowing three hits and three unearned runs in two innings. Freshman Aislynn Palmer came on in relief and pitched five innings in her varsity debut. She allowed six hits and three unearned runs, striking out six.
Palmer and Hulburt, another frosh, each went 2-for-3 and Klikno was 2-for-2.
• BELOIT TURNER 14, BIG FOOT 4: The Trojans’ hot-hitting offense combined with another strong outing from senior Ryleigh Rose helped propel them to a win over the Chiefs on Friday.
Turner (2-0) jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead before a five-run fourth inning helped distance themselves from the Chiefs (0-1).
Big Foot cut it to 8-4 in the sixth, but the Trojans poured on six more runs to end the game.
Rose pitched six solid innings where she gave up six hits and four runs, two of them earned, while punching out 11 and issuing zero walks.
Holly Kynell took the loss for the Chiefs after going 4.2 innings and allowing eight runs (six earned) on eight hits and two strikeouts. Ella Kinane finished the game and allowed six runs, none of them earned as Big Foot committed four errors.
Rose helped herself out by going 3-of-3 with 2 RBIs while Kamryn Clark had a team-high four RBIs.
Kynell, Natalie Klamm and Karlie Kroening all went 2-of-3 from the plate for the Chiefs.
HUNTLEY 6, HONONEGAH 4
Huntley…120 000 3 — 6 9 0
Honon….000 031 0 — 4 9 4
Leading hitters: Huntley, Smith 3x3; Ginczycki 2x3. Hono, Klikno 2x2, 1 run, 1 RBI; Palmer 2x3; Hulburt 2x3, 1 run; Franz 1x2, 2 BB.
Pitching: Huntley, Maude (W), (6.2, 8 hits, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO); Rasmussen 0.1, 1 hit, 1 run, 1 ER, 2 BB). Hono, Armstrong (2.0 inn., 3 hits, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO); Palmer (L, 5.0, 6 hits, 3 R,1 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO).
TURNER 14, BIG FOOT 4
Big Foot…000 202—3 5 2
Turner…...100 526—14 11 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): BT, Rose (W) 6.0-6-4-2-0-12. BF, Kynell (L) 4.2-8-8-6-4-2; Kinane 1.0-3-6-0-3-1.
Leading hitters: Turner, Davis 2x4, 1 run, 2 RBI; Rose 3x3, 1 run, 2 RBI; Clark 1x2, 1 run, 4 RBI; Champney 3x4, 2 run, 3 RBI. BF, Kynell 2x3, 2 run; Klamm 2x3, 2 run; Kroening 2x3, 4 RBI.