ROCKFORD— Hononegah’s offense through one quarter consisted of one lone 3-pointer by Allyson Niedfeldt.
Despite that sot of start, the Indians regrouped, relied on their defense and posted a huge 37-31 victory over Rockford Boylan in a showdown of teams expecting to battle for the NIC-10 girls basketball crown.
The defending champion Indians grabbed the lead at 11-10 as Emma Clark scored the first eight points of the second quarter. But Boylan went back in front 18-15 at halftime.
Clark, who led Hononegah (7-1, 4-0 NIC-10) with 19 points, then matched Jordan Johnston’s two 3-pointers in the third quarter. The Indians outscored the Titans 14-2 to take a 29-20 lead.
Hononegah added just eight points in the fourth, but Boylan (6-2, 3-1) managed only 11.
Clark was the lone double-figure scorer and just five Indians scored. Kaylee Harter’s 14 points led Boylan. The Titans’ 6-foot-2 junior post player, Lily Esparza, was held to eight points.
Hononegah is back in action Friday at Rockford East.
• BELOIT TURNER 60, WHITEWATER 52: The Trojans trailed 32-21 when they put together a 23-0 run in the second half, sparked by three treys by Nadilee Fernandez.
The Trojans outscored Whitewater 42-32 in the second half.
Fernandez finished with 18 points. Teammate Mariya Babilius had 12, converting 10-of-12 free throws. As a team, however, Turner was 25-of-44 at the line.
• EVANSVILLE 44, CLINTON 33: The Blue Devils’ Ava Brandenburg scored over half her team’s points in a victory in Clinton. She tallied 23 points, converting 10-of-13 free throws.
The game was tied at the half 22-22. Brandenburg scored 12 points in the second half.
Jayden Nortier led the Cougars with 15 points. Clinton was just 3-of-10 at the free-throw line.
• EDGERTON 54, BIG FOOT 26: The Chiefs fell behind 26-10 at the half and couldn’t come back.
Sylvia Fox led the Crimson Tide with 19 points, converting five 3-pointers.