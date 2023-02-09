ROCKTON — Hononegah’s girls basketball team aimed for an undefeated NIC-10 rchampionship season Thursday night.
Rockford Jefferson looked like it was going to make sure the Indians worked for it — at least at the outset.
ROCKTON — Hononegah’s girls basketball team aimed for an undefeated NIC-10 rchampionship season Thursday night.
Rockford Jefferson looked like it was going to make sure the Indians worked for it — at least at the outset.
After some early struggles, Hononegah received a terrific second-half performance by junior Allyson Niedfeldt to charge past Jefferson 56-34 and cap off their second straight 18-0 conference season. The Indians improved to 27-3 overall.
The J-Hawks led 11-10 after the first quarter as Hononegah came out ice cold on Senior Night, after Emma Clark, Kamryn Abney and Bre Carter all received pregame honors.
The Indians 25-14 heading into halftime and then got a big-time second-half spark from Niedfeldt. Scoreless after the first two quarters, she went off for 28 second-half points, converting six 3-pointers and 6-of-6 free throws.
Carter also had all nine of her points in the second half as Hononegah put up 24 points in the third quarter and 18 more in the fourth.
Abigail Bracius hit three 3-pointers and led Jefferson with 11 points.
• POSTPONEMENTS: Wintry weather for our friends up north caused several area prep sporting events to be postponed on Thursday night.
The Beloit Memorial boys basketball team’s game against Madison East in Madison was rescheduled to Saturday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m.
Beloit Memorial’s home hockey game at Edwards Ice Arena against Milton was moved to Saturday at 7 p.m.
Due to the Beloit Turner boys basketball team now playing Edgerton on Wednesday, Tuesday’s game at Big Foot High School was pushed back to Monday.
The Clinton vs. Brodhead boys basketball matchup in Brodhead was rescheduled to Wednesday.
Big Foot’s boys basketball game in McFarland was moved to Saturday at 7 p.m.
The Parkview boys basketball team’s home game against Deerfield was rescheduled and will be played Wednesday, Feb. 22.
HONONEGAH 56, ROCK. JEFFERSON 34
R. Jefferson..11 3 13 7 — 34
Hononegah.10 14 24 18 — 56
ROCKFORD JEFFERSON (fg ft-fta pts) — Gary 1 0-0 2, Blackmon 3 1-4 7, Bell 1 0-0 2, Bailey 0 2-2 2, Sago 4 0-0 8, Mitchell 0 2-2 2, Bracius 4 0-0 11. Totals: 13 5-8 34.
HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts) — Johnston 3 0-0 7, Abney 2 0-0 5, Franz 0 1-2 1, Niedfeldt 8 6-6 28, Carter 4 1-1 9, Pierson 3 0-1 6. Totals: 20 8-10 56.
3-pointers: RJ 3 (Bracius 3), Hono 8 (Niedfeldt 6, Abney, Johnston). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: RJ 12, Hono 6.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.