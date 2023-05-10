BDN_230511_Dani
Buy Now

Hononegah head coach Denny McKinney congratulates Danielle Franz after her home run against Boylan Wednesday.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

ROSCOE, Ill. — Hononegah’s softball team celebrated Senior Night at Swanson Park Wednesday by walloping Rockford Boylan 22-1.

The Indians remained unbeaten in the NIC-10 at 13-0 and are 20-6 overall.

Recommended for you