ROSCOE, Ill. — Hononegah’s softball team celebrated Senior Night at Swanson Park Wednesday by walloping Rockford Boylan 22-1.
The Indians remained unbeaten in the NIC-10 at 13-0 and are 20-6 overall.
The Titans were out of this one early as the Indians plated 10 runs in the first inning, tacked on two in the second and put up 10 more in the third. The 17-hit attack included home runs by senior Briella Sendele and juniors Danielle Franz and Natalie Kinney.
Sendele, who was honored pregame along with fellow seniors Joscelyn Bennett, Amanda Williams, Lexi Bach and Janessa Torres, finished 4-for-4 with four runs scored and four RBIs.
Bennett and Franz were both 3-for-3 with Bennett scoring three times and knocking in two. Franz scored a run and knocked in three. Williams was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and three RBIs and Aislynn Palmer was 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs.
Bach pitched all four innings of the run-rule game, allowing two hits and one run. She didn’t walk a batter and struck out nine.
• JANESVILLE PARKER 4, BELOIT MEMORIAL 3: The host Vikings rallied for single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to edge the Purple Knights.
Beloit took a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Allie Gustafson followed a single by Jaylen House with a home run.
Parker tied it 2-2 in the second, but Beloit went back in front 3-2 in the fourth inning. Brooklynne Hereford-Foster singled and scored on a two-out double by Emma Middleton.
Parker tied it in the sixth and scored the game-winner in the seventh. Emma Middleton took the loss in the circle, allowing 12 hits and four runs (two earned) in seven innings. She walked one and struck out six.
Hereford-Foster was 2-for-3 to lead the Knights, who lost to Middleton on Tuesday 4-0. Abigail Middleton had two of the Knights’ four hits and Maison Hosey had a double.
• BASEBALL: HONONEGAH 17, AUBURN 2: In pretty much a copy of Tuesday’s 12-0 rout in Rockford, the Indians dumped the Knights at Weber Field in Rockton on Wednesday.
Hononegah had 15 hits, including three by Jeremiah Olsen and two apiece by Landon Seymour, Ryan Hamilton, Derek Broege, Aiustin Dresser and Zander Koch. Marcus Hibbard belted a home run.
The Indians used three pitchers in the four-inning contest. Jackson Schroeder started and went 2 1-3 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) with two strikeouts. Logan Bennett pitched 2-3 of an inning, striking out both batters he faced. Nolan Mabie finished up with a scoreless inning, allowing one hit and fanning two.
• LINESCORE
HONONEGAH 22, BOYLAN 1
Boylan 000 1 — 1 2 1
Hononegah (10)2(10) — 22 17 1
Leading hitters: RB, Acuna 1x2, 1 run, Appin 1x2. Hono, Bennett 3x3, 3 runs, 2 rbi; Williams 2x2, 2 runs 3 rbi; Palmer 2x3, 1 run, 2 rbi; Franz 3x3, 1 run, 3 rbi; Sendele 4x4, 4 runs, 4 rbi; Kinney 1x2, 2 runs, 3 rbi; Klikno 1x1, 2 runs; Nicholson 1x1, 1 run. 2B: Sendele, Franz. HR: Kinney, Sendele, Franz.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): RB, Moore (L,1.2-9-12-12-7-1), Dannenberg (0.1-4-3-3-0-0), Pastuska (1.0-4-7-6-4-0). Hono, Bach (W,4.0-2-1-1-0-9).