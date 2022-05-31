Both Hononegah and Beloit Turner found an opponent too tough to handle as their sectional bids ended with lopsided losses on Tuesday.
At Huntley, the Indians fell to No. 2-ranked Barrington in an IHSA Class 4A sectional semifinal, 8-0. The Trojans also saw their season end in their sectional encounter with host Jefferson as the Eagles prevailed 6-2.
• BARRINGTON 8, HONONEGAH 0: Barrington scored a pair of runs in the first inning and went on to collect 11 hits while winning pitcher Allie Goodwin tossed a 3-hit shutout with seven strikeouts.
All of Hononegah’s hits were singles, by Joscelyn Bennett, Amanda Williams and Lexi Bach.
Sierra Armstrong started in the pitcher’s circle for the NIC-10 champions and allowed three hits and two runs in 3 1-3 innings. Bach came on in relief and allowed eight hits and six runs in 2 2-3 innings.
Goodwin was also 3-for-4 at the plate for Barrington, scoring four runs. Ellie Wintringer was 2-for-3 with a run scored and four RBIIs.
Hononegah finished 26-4.
• JEFFERSON 6, BELOIT TURNER 2: The Eagles scored a run in the first and tacked on four in the third inning to take a 5-1 lead.
Jefferson went on to collect 10 hits. S. Serduynski led the winners, going 3-for-4.
Ryleigh Rose took the loss for the Trojans. The junior righthander went six innings, allowing six runs (two earned) on 10 hits. Turner committed four errors.
Kamdyn Davis led Turner (17-5) with two hits in three at-bats. The Trojans scored their second run in the sixth.
LINESCORES:
Barrington 8, Hononegah 0
Hononegah.000 000 0—0 3 1
Barrington..200 042 x—8 11 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Hono, Armstrong (L) 3.1-3-2-2-3-1; Bach 2.2-8-6-6-2-2. Barr, Goodwin (W) 7.0-3-0-0-4-7.
Leading hitters: Hono, Bennett 1x2, Williams 1x2, Bach 1x3. Barr, Nevers 1x3, 1 run; Goodwin 3x4, 3 runs; Kavanagh 1x3, 1 run; Muno 2x4, 1 RBI; Wintringer 2x3, 1 run, 4 RBI; Vojak 1x3, 1 run, 1 RBI; Glowacki 1x3, 1 RBI. 2B: Wintringer, Muno.
Jefferson 6, B. Turner 2
B. Turner…001 001 0—2 6 4
Jefferson…104 100 x—6 10 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): BT, Rose (L) 6.0-10-6-2-0-3. Jeff, Messmann (W) 7.0-6-2-2-1-5.
Leading hitters: BT, Olmstead 1x4, 1 run; Davis 2x3, 1 RBI; Jordan 1x3, Rose 1x3, Pingel 1x3, 1 RBI. Jeff, Serduynski 3x4, 2 runs; Fairfield 2x4, 1 run; Messmann 2x4, 1 run; Mengel, 1x4, 1 run, 2 RBI; Enke 1x3, 2 RBI. 2B: Jordan, Rose, Enke.
• BASEBALL: OCONOMOWOC 19, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0: WIAA Division 1 regional play began for the Purple Knights and ended quickly. The Purple Knights were held to a single hit, by starting pitcher Ryan Mechanic.
• EDGERTON 6, BRODHEAD/JUDA 2: The Crimson Tide scored on a double by Peyton Lee and a fielder’s choice by Ethan Stengel in the first inning and the Cardinals never caught up in the Division 2 regional final.
Lee earned the victory on the mound for Edgerton. He allowed two runs on five hits over 5 2-3 innings, striking out four. Justin Clark threw 1 1-3 innings in relief.
Brady Malkow took the loss for the Cardinals. He allowed 10 hits and five runs over 4 1-3 innings, striking out four.
Clayton Elliott went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Brodhead/Juda.