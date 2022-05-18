ROCKFORD—Hononegah’s baseball team tallied 13 runs in the first inning on its way to a 26-0 romp over host Rockford Jefferson Wednesday night. The game was shortened to four innings.
Hononegah had 22 hits while the J-Hawks didn’t have any. Maddux Hibbard nearly had a perfect game for four innings, walking one batter. He struck out eight.
Five of Hononegah’s 22 hits went for extra bases. Fattening their batting averages were: Bryce Goodwine (2-for-3, 3 runs), Ryan Hamilton (2-for-2, 3 RBIs), Landen Seymour (2-for-2, 3 runs, 2 RBIs), Austin Dresser (3-for-3, 3 runs, 4 RBIs), Bowen Smith (3-for-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI) and Ryan Anderson (2x3, 2 runs, 2 RBI). Dresser had a triple and a double. Goodwine, Hamilton and Hibbard also hit doubles.
• BELOIT TURNER 6, BIG FOOT 1: A three-run fourth inning helped Beloit Turner pull await from visiting Big Foot for a 6-1 victory in Rock Valley Conference baseball on Tuesday night.
The bottom of the batting order did much of the damage in the fourth. The first three hitters in the inning—Brayden McMahon, Mason Hoenig and Braeden Ovist—all reached safely and all scored. McMahon and Hoenig singled and Ovist was hit by a pitch.
The Trojans collected a modest number of hits with six, but also took advantage of seven bases on balls and three Big Foot errors. Hoenig, going 2-for-3 with a triple, was the only Trojan with multiple hits.
Turner didn’t need a lot of offense because starter Jackson Burk and reliever Jack Stelter held the Chiefs to just two hits and had a whopping 17 strikeouts. Burk worked the first six innings and allowed one hit and one run. He walked two and fanned 14. Stelter pitched the seventh and allowed a hit while also striking out the side.
Two of Big Foot’s hits were by Joey Schmitz, who also had the lone RBI.
• BRODHEAD-JUDA 14, CLINTON 4: Cullen Walker drove in a pair of runs and Cooper Woelky threw an effective four innings with eight strikeouts as the Cardinals routed the Cougars.
Andrew Marchillo knocked in a pair of runs for Clinton.
Linescores:
Hononegah 26, R. Jefferson 0
Hononegah..(13)90 4—26 22 0
R. Jefferson.000 0—0 0 6
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Hono, Hibbard (W) 4.0-0-0-0-1-8.
Leading hitters: Hono, Goodwine 2x3, 3 runs; Edwards 1x2, 3 runs; Hamilton 2x2, 3 RBI; Seymour 2x2, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Hibbard 1x4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Dresser 3x3, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Smith 3x3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Anderson 2x3, 2 runs, 2 RBI. 2B: Goodwine, Hamilton, Hibbard, Dresser. 3B; Dresser.
Turner 6, Big Foot 1
Big Foot….100 000 0—1 2 3
B. Turner…110 310 x—6 6 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): BF, Phillips (L) 3.1-4-5-5-4-2-0; Cockroft 1.2-1-1-1-3-2; Bernal 1.0-1-0-0-0-0. BT, Burk (W) 6.0-1-1-1-2-14; Stelter 1.0-1-0-0-0-3.
Leading hitters: BF, Schmitz 2x3, 1 RBI. BT, Giddley 1x2, 1 run; Cook 1x2, 1 RBI; Lauterbach 1x3, 1 run; McMahon 1x2, 1 run; Hoenig 2x3, 2 runs, 1 RBI. 2B: Schmitz. 3B: Hoenig.
• BOYS TENNIS: BIG EIGHT MEET: It was a rough day for Beloit Memorial at the Nielsen Tennis Courts in Madison.
Beloit’s No. 1 singles player Alex Funk defeated Jose Aparicio Bucheli of Janesville Parker, 8-6, but lost to Noah Berg of Sun Prairie, 6-0, 6-0. No. 2 Emanuel Martinez fell to Pallav Karri of Sun Prairie, 7-5, 6-0. No. 3 Jahir Guevara downed Sam Walters, 6-0, 6-1. No. 4 Alexander Rougvie beat Nick Attoe of Janesville Craig, 6-0, 6-0.
Beloit’s No. 1 doubles team of Abdulhakeem Abdalah and Sebastian Grajeda lost to Jeremy Schoville and Hunter Woodoworth of Janesville Parker, 6-2, 6-0. The Knights duo also fell to Austin Kahl and Jacob Kranz of Janesville Craig, 6-1, 6-1.
The Knights’ No. 2 doubles team of Noe Garcia and Sergio Pacheco-Martinez fell to Kyle France and Matthew Wright of Madison La Follette, 6-3, 6-3. The same duo fell to Solen Desano and Will Eby of Madison East, 6-2, 6-2.
The No. 3 doubles team of Jorden Gosa and Khader Abdalah fell to Mitchell Bauer and David Ruelas of Janesville Craig, 6-1, 6-0. Gosa and Abdalah lost to William Poff and Braden Heacox of Janesville Parker, 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (8).