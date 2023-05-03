PREPS: Hononegah baseball cruises past Rockford Jefferson 18-2 DAILY NEWS STAFF Jimmy Oswald Author email May 3, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKFORD—The Hononegah baseball team wasted no time in building an enormous lead over Rockford Jefferson on Wednesday night.The Indians (17-5, 10-1 NIC-10) poured on 16 runs in the first inning and added two more in the second as they steamrolled the hosting J-Hawks 18-2 in four innings.Hononegah finished with 15 hits, and it was a balanced effort with 12 different players recording at least one hit.Logan Edward and Zander Koch each had a team-high three RBIs. Jeremiah Olsen and Austin Dresser also knocked in two runs.• SOFTBALL: NORTH BOONE 10, WINNEBAGO 4: Cami Carter pitched solidly for the Vikings (19-4, 10-2 Big Northern) but it was her work at the plate that was big in their win over the Indians (12-7, 7-5).Carter was 3-for-3 from the plate with two homers to account for six RBIs. Avarie Torres added two hits while Haven Hahn added an RBI.North Boone scored four runs in the first and three in the second, a lead wide enough to cruise to victory with.Carter tossed seven innings and was allowed four earned runs on five hits, and she struck out 10. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jimmy Oswald Author email Follow Jimmy Oswald Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Bill would allow 14-year-olds to serve alcohol in Wisconsin Susie Gaffey to retire as owner of the Wheel in South Beloit Beef-a-Roo could be coming to Janesville, Beloit Scholarships awarded by Stateline Community Foundation Downtown Beloit Farmers Market debuts its outdoor market next weekend Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime