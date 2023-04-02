BARRINGTON, Ill. — Hononegah and Barrington split a double-header on Friday in two dramatically different games.
The Indians knocked off Barrington in the opener 13-9 in a slugfest featuring 32 hits, but the hosts took the nightcap 4-2.
Hononegah was outhit 19-13 in the opener, but also took advantage of four walks and three Barrington errors. Landon Seymour led the way, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs.
Ryan Hamilton, Marcus Hibbard, Drake Broege and Zander Koch all had two hits. Hamilton drove in two runs. Koch scored twice and knocked in a run as well.
Starting pitcher Jacob Daleo picked up the win, lasting five innings and allowing 12 hits and four runs.
In the five-inng nightcap, Barrington broke a 2-2 tie with a run in the fourth inning.
Evan Sayles started on the mound for Hononegah and allowed five hits and four runs in four innings.
Logan Edward went 2-for-3 for the Indians, who matched Barrington’s five hits.
Hononegah is 3-3 heading into Monday’s home game against St. Charles East.
• BRODHEAD/JUDA 7, EDGERTON 1: The Cardinals pushed across five runs in the fifth inning with Trent Neeley, Gabe Bockhop, David Masloske, Clayton Elliott and Ryan Searls all collecting RBIs. The Rock Valley Conference game was shortened to five innings.
Left-hander Evan Senobe picked up the win on the mound, allowing no runs on one hit over four innings while striking out six. Elliott threw one inning in relief.
Carson Dupuis started on the mound for Edgerton and allowed three hits and two runs over four innings, striking out nine. He had seven walks and the two pitchers who came on in relief had five more.
• SOFTBALL: NORTH BOONE 11, DUNDEE-CROWN 2: North Boone scored six runs in the fourth inning on its way to a win over Dundee-Crown in a tournament in Jacksonville, Ill.
The Vikings collected 12 hits in all. Danielle Goodman, Lauren Stefek, Olivia Johnson, Avarie Torres and Audrey Pearce each had two hits as the Vikings tallied a dozen. Goodman, Pearce, Stefek and Torres each scored two runs. Stefek and Carter each had doubles and Goodman had a triple.
Cami Carter was the winning pitcher for the Vikings. She went five innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out seven.
1st game
HONONEGAH 13, BARRINGTON 9
Hononegah..041 340 1 — 13 13 2
Barrington…103 003 2 — 9 19 3
Leading hitters: Hono, Seymour 3x4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Hamilton 2x4, 2 RBI; Hibbard 2x5, 1 run, 1 RBI; Broege 2x4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Koch 2x4, 2 runs, 1 RBI. 2B: Broege, Seymour, Hamilton.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Hono, Daleo (W,5.0-12-4-4-1-3); Hibbard (0.1-3-3-3-2-0); Koch (1.2-4-2-2-0-1). (Barrington individuals not available).
2nd game
BARRINGTON 4, HONONEGAH 2
Hononegah..010 10 — 2 5 1
Barrington…110 20 — 4 5 2
Leading hitters: Hono, Edward 2x3, Stewart 1x1, 2 runs; Sayles 1x1, 1 RBI. 2B: Stewart.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Hono, Sayles (L,4.0-5-4-3-3-3-1); Huber (1.0-0-0-0-0-2).
BRODHEAD/JUDA 7, EDGERTON 1
Edgerton…000 01 — 1 2 1
Brod/Juda..001 15 — 7 4 2
Leading hitters: Ed, Brown 1x3, 1 RBI. B/J, Vondra 1x3, 2 runs; Neeley 1x2, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Bockhop 1x3, 1 run, 1 RBI; Elliott 1x1, 2 RBI.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Ed, Dupuis (L,4.0-3-2-1-7-9; Hanson 0.1-0-5-5-4-0; Fox 0.1-1-0-0-1-0. B/J, Senobe (W,4.0-1-0-0-5-6); Elliott 1.0-1-1-1-3-0.
Softball
N. BOONE 11, D-CROWN 2
N. Boone….500 60 — 11 12 2
D-Crown….001 10 — 2 3 2
Leading hitters: NB, Goodman 2x2, 2 runs; Pearce 2x4, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Stefek 2x4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Torres 2x3, 2 runs; Johnson 2x3, 1 run, 2 RBI. DC, Anderson 1x2, 1 RBI. 2B: Stefek, Carter. 3B: Goodman, Anderson.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): NB, Carter (W,5.0-3-2-1-5-7). DC, Anderson (L,4.0-11-11-7-2-4); Westland (1.0-1-0-0-0-0).