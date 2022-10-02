PEORIA, Ill.—Freshman Kylie Simpson set the pace for Hononegah’s girls cross country team in the Peoria High School Invitational, finishing seventh overall in a time of 17:25.09, just a second off the school record.
The Indians were fourth out of 23 teams at Detweiller Park with 126 points, trailing only Huntley (82), Park Ridge Maine South (107) and Edwardsville (110). The overall individual medalist was Glenbard North sophomore Juliet Frum in 17:04.19.
• Beloit Memorial’s boys placed ninth in the 10-team Racine Case Invitational won by Madison West. Aidan Greenlee had Beloit’s top finish in 47th place (18:54.77). Arthur Duffy was 69th (21:08.89) and Andrew Carnegie was 70th (21:14.71).
The Knights did not have a complete girls team. Jennett Gutierrez led the Knights in 74th (26:35.62).
• GIRLS SWIMMING: Beloit Memorial finished 11th in the 12-team Middleton Invitational Saturday.
The Purple Tide finished with 134 points. Arrowhead was first with 420, followed by Middleton (368) and Verona (340).a
The Knights picked up a 12th place finish in the 800-yard free relay with Ellie Saladar, Carter Johnson, Laila Lee and Kori Burnett finishing in 9:11.39. They were also 12th in the 200 free relay with Lee, Norah Saladar, Caroline Severson and Burnett finishing in 1:52.71.