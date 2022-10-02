PEORIA, Ill.—Freshman Kylie Simpson set the pace for Hononegah’s girls cross country team in the Peoria High School Invitational, finishing seventh overall in a time of 17:25.09, just a second off the school record.

The Indians were fourth out of 23 teams at Detweiller Park with 126 points, trailing only Huntley (82), Park Ridge Maine South (107) and Edwardsville (110). The overall individual medalist was Glenbard North sophomore Juliet Frum in 17:04.19.

