BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit Turner’s Trojans scored six runs in the first inning and never looked back Tuesday night as they crushed visiting Edgerton, 13-1 in Rock Valley Conference baseball.
Turner pounded out 14 hits at the Stateline Youth Sports Complex, including two doubles by Jack Stelter and one each by Will Lauterbach, Michael Cook, Braeden Ovist and Mason Hoenig.
Conner Hughes, Hoenig, Stelter, Lauterbach and Ovist all had two hits and Stelter and Lauterbach had three runs batted in apiece..
The Trojans (5-0) pitched by committee with Lauterbach starting and picking up the win. He threw 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out three.
Eric Halon tossed 1.2 innings, allowing an unearned run with two strikeouts and Hughes finished up with a scoreless inning with one strikeout.
• BRODHEAD/JUDA 7, BIG FOOT 3: The visiting Cardinals led only 3-2 after four innings, but created some separation with a three-run fifth inning.
Kohen Sawle led a seven-hit Brodhead/Juda attack, going 3-for-3 with three runs batted in. Sam Searls and Jackson Fields also knocked in runs with Searls belting a double.
Evan Senobe collected the win on the pitcher’s mound, allowing four hits and three runs (two earned) in 5.1 innings. He struck out 10. Clayton Elliott came on to pitch the final 1.2 scoreless innings and fanned five.
Will Wojicik and Owen Smith each had two hits to lead the Chiefs. Matt Haeberlin started on the mound and took the loss, allowing four hits and six runs (four earned) in 4.2 innings. He fanned six.
• LINESCORSE:
TURNER 13, EDGERTON 1
Edgerton..000 10 – 1 2 1
Turner…..610 6x – 13 14 1
Leading hitters: BT, Hughes 2x4, 2 runs 1 rbi; Hoenig 2x2, 2 runs; Stelter 2x3, 3 rbis; Lauterbach 2x2, 2 runs, 3 rbi; Ovist 2x2, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Cook 1x2, 1 run, 1 rbi; Tillery 1x1, 1 run, 1 rbi; Halon 1x3, 1 run, 1 rbi. 2B: Stelter 2, Cook, Lautherbach, Ovist, Hoenig.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Edge, Stengel (L,3.0-11-9-9-2-3); Lashum (1.0-3-4-3-3-2). BT, Lauterbach (W,2.1-2-0-0-4-3); Halon (1.2-0-1-0-1-2); Hughes (1.0-0-0-0-1-2).
BROD./JUDA 7, BIG FOOT 3
Brod/Juda..200 131 0 – 7 6 3
Big Foot….020 001 0 – 3 5 2
Leading hitters: B/J, Searls 1x3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Bockhop 1x2, 1 run; Sawle 3x3, 3 rbi; Fields 1x2, 1 rbi. BF, W.Wojcik 2x4, Smith 2x4, 1 run. 2B: Searls.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): B/J, Senobe (W,5.1-4-3-2-5-10); Elliott (1.2-1-0-0-2-5). BF, Haeberlin (L,4.2-4-6-4-6-6); Jacobs (2.1-2-1-1-2-1).
• SOFTBALL: MIDDLETON 4, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0: Emma Middleton pitching against Middleton? That was the case Tuesday and the Beloit pitcher pitched well, allowing only four hits and two unearned runs in four innings. She took the loss, however, as the Knights were no-hit by Middleton sophomore Megan Button.
Chesney Bishop came on in relief for Beloit and threw two scoreless innings of relief.
Button struck out nine batters. She was backed by a seven-hit attack led by Maggie Zumbrunnen, who was 2-for-4 with a run scored.
• BIG FOOT 15, WHITEWATER 5: Early defense provided momentum for the Chiefs as Kelsie Kroenig had an over-the-shoulder catch at second and a double play started by third baseman Kate Hummel. Lily Wolf also had a diving stop and a throwout at third.
Wolf also had a great game offensively, going 4-for-5 with two home runs and six RBIs. Hummel and Natalie Klamm also had RBI doubles.
Holly Kynell pitched a complete game with six strikeouts.
• TENNIS: WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 4, BIG FOOT 3: The Chiefs won two of three doubles matches,, but were edged by Luther Prep.
The No. 1 doubles team of Jesse Robison and Grayson Grunow of Big Foot defeated Xander Wrobel and Isaac Boettcher, 7-5, 5-7, 10-8. The Chiefs’ No. 3 duo of Elliott Vail and Logan McHugh downed Caleb Wendland and Aaron Zipp, 4-6, 6-4, 11-9.
Big Foot’s only win in singles was by No. 2 Ethan Rurey.
• MADISON LA FOLLETTE 7, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0: The Purple Knights were swept by the Lancers with the closest match at No. 3 doubles where Francisco Rolledo-Valdez and Abraham Perez-Guzman were defeated 7-6 (2), 6-4.
• GIRLS SOCCER: WHITEWATER 5, BELOIT MEMORIAL 1: The Knights’ lone goal was by Araceli Delgado.