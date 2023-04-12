BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit Turner’s Trojans scored six runs in the first inning and never looked back Tuesday night as they crushed visiting Edgerton, 13-1 in Rock Valley Conference baseball.

Turner pounded out 14 hits at the Stateline Youth Sports Complex, including two doubles by Jack Stelter and one each by Will Lauterbach, Michael Cook, Braeden Ovist and Mason Hoenig.

