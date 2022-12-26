CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill.—Hononegah’s girls basketball team converted five 3-pointers in the first quarter and jumped out to a 22-5 lead on New Trier in the Dundee-Crown Christmas Tournament.

The Indians needed the fast start. They were held to 18 points in the second half, but still posted a 54-44 victory to improve to 13-1 overall. They have won 12 straight games.

