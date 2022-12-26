PREPS: Fast start helps Hononegah win its 12 straight game Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Dec 26, 2022 Dec 26, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill.—Hononegah’s girls basketball team converted five 3-pointers in the first quarter and jumped out to a 22-5 lead on New Trier in the Dundee-Crown Christmas Tournament.The Indians needed the fast start. They were held to 18 points in the second half, but still posted a 54-44 victory to improve to 13-1 overall. They have won 12 straight games.Breacia Carter led the Indians with 12 points, followed by Jordan Johnston with 11 and Emma Clark with nine.Hononegah led 36-17 at halftime. The Trevians outscored the Indians 27-18 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough.Reese Leahy led New Trier (7-7) with 14 points. Kate Sacarro had 11 and Erin Floyd chipped in 10.The Indians are back in action in the tournament at 8 p.m. Tuesday against the winner between Barrington and Dundee-Crown.HONONEGAH 55, NEW TRIER 44HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts)—Johnston 4 0-0 11, Clark 3 0-0 9, Abney 2 1-2 6, Robinson 0 0-2 0, Franz 1 0-0 3, Niedfeldt 3 0-0 8, Carter 5 1-2 12, Pierson 2 1-1 5. Totals: 20 3-7 54.NEW TRIER (fg ft-fta pts)—Greit 0 1-2 1, Floyd 4 1-1 10, Zacks 3 0-0 6, Leahy 6 2-4 14, Sacarro 4 0-0 11, Thompson 1 0-1 2.Totals: 18 4-8 44.Hononegah…22 14 10 8—54New Trier…... 5 12 13 14—443-pointers: Hono 11 (Johnston 3, Clark 3, Niedfeldt 2, Abney, Carter, Franz), NT 4 (Sacaro 3, Floyd). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Hono 11, NT 11. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now UPDATE: Body of woman recovered from frozen Rock River in Town of Rock Woman's body found in Rock River in Town of Rock Janesville fatal fire victims identified Evansville girl sets disc record in her age group FBI offers reward for Beloit, Janesville robbery suspect Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime