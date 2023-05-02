MADISON, Wis.—Dustin Foss tossed a 3-hit shutout as Beloit Memorial collected a 7-0 victory at Madison East on Tuesday.
“Last week he asked to start a game on the mound,” Beloit head coach Steve Johnson said. “I promised him Saturday’s game, but it was rained out so Tuesday was his.”
Foss certainly took advantage. Only two Purgolders advanced to second base.
Beloit was led offensively by Jordan Toubl with a single, double and two runs scored with some heads-up baserunning.
Ruddy Ramirez also scored twice for the Purple Knights.
Beloit Memorial returns to action on Thursday when it travels to Middleton. The Knights will also host Middleton at Pohlman Field on Friday.
TRACK AND FIELD– Beloit Memorial’s track teams came up short on depth in taking on Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker in a Big Eight Conference Triple Dual at Monterey Stadium.
Janesville Craig defeated Beloit’s boys 101-22 and Parker downed the Purple Knights 99-32.
For the girls, Craig defeated Beloit 51-17 and Parker beat the Knights 48-6.
Aidan Greenlee won the 1600 meters for Beloit against Parker in 5:09.81 and took second against Craig. Armando Gonzalez won the 800 against the Vikings in 2:19.58. Josh Martinez took first in the discus against Parker and was second in that event as well as the shot put against Craig. Teammate Jaedyn Coleman gave the Knights their lone first against Craig in the shot put (39-feet).
Jonathon Garrett won the long jump against Parker with a leap of 17-5.
Beloit’s 4x200 relay team of Green, Tevin Anderson, Danny Hereford and Jayden Harriel was second to Craig in 1:35.12. The same quartet was second in the 400 in 46.55.
Hereford was second in the high jump at 5-8.
For the girls, Essence Coleman was first against Craig in the 100 (13.72), but third against Parker. Jaslyn Gama took first in the 400 (1:09.43) against Craig and second against the Vikings. Jayden Gibson was first in the shot put (21-3) against Craig and third against Parker.
• GOLF: Kai Wong and Conner Churchill have been a stellar one-two punch for the Beloit Memorial boys golf team this season.
So, it was only fitting that the duo tied for first place in a dual with Janesville Parker at Janesville Riverside Golf Course on Tuesday.
Wong was the medalist due to tiebreaker rules as he and Churchill each finished with an overall score of 84.
Freshman Marcus Allen was not far behind in third place with an 86. Senior Jameson Flanagan took fifth with a 90 and senior Gavin Jensen was next in sixth with a 91.
The Knights finished with an overall score of 344 while Parker’s squad was split into two teams, with one finishing with a 371 and the other with a 388.