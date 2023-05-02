BDN_230503_BMHS track
Buy Now

Beloit Memorial’s Aidan Greenlee, second from right, looked for some running room at the start of the 1600-meter run in Janesville Tuesday. Greenlee finished in second place.

 TIM MOORE PHOTO

MADISON, Wis.—Dustin Foss tossed a 3-hit shutout as Beloit Memorial collected a 7-0 victory at Madison East on Tuesday.

“Last week he asked to start a game on the mound,” Beloit head coach Steve Johnson said. “I promised him Saturday’s game, but it was rained out so Tuesday was his.”

Recommended for you