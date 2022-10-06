MADISON, Wis. — Beloit Memorial’s boys soccer team battled to a 2-2 Big Eight Conference tie with Madison East thanks to Baylor Denu’s 19th and 20th goals of the season Thursday night.

The Purgolders’ Mason Walter scored first, in the 19th minute, but Denu got into the box and drew a foul. He converted on the penalty kick to tie it at 22:24.

