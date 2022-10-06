MADISON, Wis. — Beloit Memorial’s boys soccer team battled to a 2-2 Big Eight Conference tie with Madison East thanks to Baylor Denu’s 19th and 20th goals of the season Thursday night.
The Purgolders’ Mason Walter scored first, in the 19th minute, but Denu got into the box and drew a foul. He converted on the penalty kick to tie it at 22:24.
Five minutes later, J.J. Placencia played a ball to Denu in the box and he beat a defender 1-on-1 and then the goalkeeper, scoring with his left foot for a 2-1 lead.
The lead only stood a few minutes as East’s Wesley Carne got behind the defense and poked the ball past goalie Beckham Denu.
Despite multiple chances by many players on both teams over the next 40 minutes the 2-2 tie stood up.
“We will go into our seed meeting on Sunday with a record of 8-4-3 which should be good enough to give us at least one home game in the WIAA playoffs,” Beloit head coach Brian Denu said. “We will know our path after the meeting.”
Coach Denu said his son Baylor’s play of late has been remarkable.
“We’ve had players who scored more goals in the past, but most of them played in a lot more games than we played this year and did not have as many big-time goals in important games as he scored this year," the coach said. "Often-times he’s man-marked or covered by multiple players. There is really nothing that has been successful in slowing him down yet. It’s certainly been a fun way to move through his senior year.”
Beloit and East appropriately finished with 10 shots apiece. Both goalies had five saves and each team had six corner kicks.
• BOYS VOLLEYBALL: Beloit Memorial’s boys volleyball team battled to a 25-23 victory in the first set, but host Racine Case won the next three for the non-conference victory Thursday night.
Case won Game 2 25-17 and then won 25-23 and 25-21.
Kai Wong led the Purple Knights with 16 kills. Brooks Mitchell had 20 assists and Miguel Delgado collected five digs.
• GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Clinton swept visiting Jefferson 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-20).
Jayden Nortier filled up the stat sheet with 11 kills, 13 digs and three aces. Allie Bell had 10 digs and four aces and Carl Beals had seven kills. Jenna Gunnink had six assists.