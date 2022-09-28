JEFFERSON, Wis.—Sophomores Oliver Melson, Reagan Flickinger and Dylan Yurs powered Clinton to first place in the Jefferson Invitational cross country meet Tuesday while medalist Paige Damman helped the Cougars finish runnerup in the girls standings.
Melson (17:28.75), Flickinger (18:09.88) and Yurs (18:11.89) finished 2-3-4 to lead the Cougars. Nathaniel Ligman (19:09.93) and Nathan Shallenberger (19:23.0) also finished in the top 19 as Clinton finished with 44 points.
Evansville was runnerup with 124 and Big Foot third with 133. Kaeden Weberpal paced the Chiefs, finishing 14th (19:07.28).
Turner tied for sixth place at 162, with Darren Niedfeldt finishing eighth in 18:48.76. The Trojans’ next highest finisher was Leo Nollmeyer in 24th (20:00.85).
Parkview (181) was eighth with 181 points, led by Ethan Diddens’ 13th place finish (19:04.11). Brodhead/Juda, led by Nathan Engen’s sixth place (18:39.67) and Gavin Pinnow’s 21st (19:26.92) finished ninth with 187.
Medalist honors for the boys went to Wayland Academy’s Drew Benson (17:27.85).
In the girls competition, Damman won easily in 20:03.1 with Edgerton’s Jessi Salimes next in 20:13.73. Evansville won the team title with 36 points.
Runnerup Clinton had 55. Emma Maly finished third in 20:43.48, Ava Mueller was sixth in 21:42.4, Lylah Peters 19th in 24:18.51 and Natalie Bell 26th in 24:56.41.
Brodhead/Juda finished fifth with 103 points as Kalena Riemer took seventh (22:06.0) and Madilyn Arnold was 15th (23:41.13).
Parkview was sixth with 110. Paige Valley was 14th (23:39.7), Camilla Hauser 17th (24:00.53) and Annie Burchell 18th (24:10.9).
Turner and Big Foot had incomplete teams. Lydia Seifarth finished in 21:33.87 for Turner.