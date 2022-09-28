JEFFERSON, Wis.—Sophomores Oliver Melson, Reagan Flickinger and Dylan Yurs powered Clinton to first place in the Jefferson Invitational cross country meet Tuesday while medalist Paige Damman helped the Cougars finish runnerup in the girls standings.

Melson (17:28.75), Flickinger (18:09.88) and Yurs (18:11.89) finished 2-3-4 to lead the Cougars. Nathaniel Ligman (19:09.93) and Nathan Shallenberger (19:23.0) also finished in the top 19 as Clinton finished with 44 points.

Recommended for you