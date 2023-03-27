ROSCOE — Cami Carter is off to a fantastic start this spring and she’s taking North Boone’s Vikings along for the ride.
The right-hander improved to 4-0 in the pitcher’s circle Monday as she went the distance in her team’s 12-4 non-conference victory over Hononegah at Swanson Stadium.
Carter scattered nine hits and walked only one while striking out 10. In 29 innings so far she has allowed 22 hits and seven earned runs, walking just four while fanning 49. Her earned run average is 1.67.
The pitcher also provided a good deal of the offense as she socked a 3-run home run in her first at-bat, went 3-for-4, and hiked her season batting average to .643. She already has three home runs and 11 runs batted in, driving in five on Monday.
Hononegah actually outhit North Boone 9-8, but five pitchers combined for 14 bases on balls. The Vikings’ Danielle Goodman was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI and Avery Tores was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and and RBI.
Carter’s blast gave North Boone (4-1) a 3-0 lead in the first off losing freshman pitcher Aislynn Palmer.
The Indians got a run back on Briella Sendele’s RBI single in the bottom of the first and took a 4-3 lead in the second when Peyton Klikno had an RBI single and Zoey Calhoun ripped a two-run home run.
North Boone took the lead back in the third with three runs, chasing Palmer. The Vikings added five in the fifth inning and a lone run in the sixth while Carter blanked Hononegah after the second.
Calhoun and Sendele each had two hits to lead the Indians (0-2), who were missing three infield starters due to spring break vacations.
• BASEBALL: HONONEGAH 0-4, McHENRY 9-3: After committing four errors and being blanked in the first game, the Indians tallied two runs in the top of the seventh inning and then hung on to win the nightcap.
With the score tied 2-2 in the seventh, Isaiah Houi’s two-run single put the Indians into the lead.
Logan Bennett got the start on the mound for the Indians and pitched a perfect first inning. Hononegah went on to use eight different pitchers. Evan Sayles pitched the seventh and gave up a run on two hits, but struck out two batters to seal the win. Xavier Huber pitched a scoreless sixth and collected the win.
Hononegah was held to four hits, but Houi knocked in three runs and it was enough. He also stole two bases.
LINESCORES:
Softball
NORTH BOONE 12, HONONEGAH 4
North Boone…303 051 0 — 12 8 2
Hononegah….130 000 0 — 4 9 0
Leading hitters: NB, Goodman 2x3, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Carter 3x4, 2 runs, 5 RBI; Torres 2x3, 2, runs, 1 RBI. Hono, Calhoun 2x3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Sendele 2x4, 1 RBI. 2B: Spohr, Carter, Calhoun, Sendele. HR: Carter, Calhoun. SB: A.Bach, Klikno.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): NB, Carter (W, 7.0-9-4-4-1-10). Hono, Palmer (L,2.1-3-6-6-4-5); L.Bach (1.2-1-0-0-2-1); Calhoun 0.1-0-4-4-5-0; Tapia (0.2-2-1-1-0-0; Nosbisch (2.0-2-1-1-3-1).
Baseball
Game 1
McHENRY 9, HONONEGAH 0
Hononegah..000 000 0 — 0 7 4
McHenry…..302 310 x — 9 7 1
Leading hitters: McH, Grubich 2x4, 2 runs, 6 RBI; Micklinghoff 1x3, 2 RBI; Cohn 1x2, 3 runs. 2B: Hibbard (H), Cohn, Micklinghoff, Grubich. HR: Grubich.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Hono, Hibbard (L, 3.2-4-8-7-5-4); Stahl (2.1-3-1-0-1-1). McH, Grubich (W,5-4-0-0-1-7); Borck 1.0-2-0-0-0-0; Nagel 1.0-1-0-0-0-1.
Game 2
HONONEGAH 4, McHENRY 3
Hononegah..000 020 2 — 4 4 4
McHenry…..001 010 1 — 3 3 1
Leading hitters: Hono, Houi 1x2, 3 rbi; Broege 1x3, 1 run; Sayles 1x3, 1 run; Huber 1x1, 1 run, 1 RBI. 2B: Hozey (M), Borck (M).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Hono, Bennett (1.0-0-0-0-0-0); Miller (1.0-1-0-0-1-1); Tapia-Berry (0.0-0-1-1-3-0); Bennett (1.0-0-0-0-0-0); Koch (1.0-0-0-0-0-1); Stockton (1.0-0-1-0-1-3); Huber (1.0-0-0-0-0-0); Sayles (1.0-2-1-1-0-2). McH,unavailable.