BRODHEAD, Wis.— The front-running Brodhead Cardinals pounded out 12 hits and knocked out Edgerton 10-0 in a Rock Valley Conference game shortened to 5 innings by the mercy rule.
The big news was senior pitcher McKenna Young tossing a perfect game and getting 13 of the 15 outs via strikeouts. At one point she had seven straight strikeouts.
The Cardinals (20-1) opened their half of the inning with singles by Ava Risum, Sophia Leitzen and Young producing the first run of the game. Taetum Hoesly followed with a 3-run home run to give Brodhead a 4-0 cushion. Brodhead tacked on three runs in the second, a run in the third and two more in the fifth.
Risum was 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI. Leitzen was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs and Young was 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and three RBIs. Alex Kammerer was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
• EVANSVILLE 3, CLINTON 0: Both teams had three hits and two errors, but the host Blue Devils had the important statistic, three runs.
Evansville got them all in the third inning and just one of them was earned off Clinton starter Ashley Theisen. She finished with one walk and 15 strikeouts.
Haley Ross started for Evansville and went six innings, allowing three hits, no runs, no walks with six strikeouts.
The Cougars got a double from Allie Bell in the first inning, but couldn’t muster much support for Theisen.
• BELOIT MEMORIAL 30, MADISON LA FOLLETTE 0: After dropping a heartbreaker to Janesville Parker, the Purple Knights took out their frustration against the Lancers.
La Follette helped, walking 17 batters in just three innings. Beloit added 13 hits. Allie Gustafson had a huge day, going 4-for-4 with a double, four runs scored and five RBIs. Amira Brown was 2-for-3 with four runs scored and three RBIs. Caitlyn Rochester was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Pitcher Emma Middleton cruised through the three innings with a 1-hitter, walking no one and fanning three.
• NORTH BOONE 6, DIXON 0: Cam Carter pitched a 2-hit shutout with no walks and 14 strikeouts as the Vikings improved to 22-4 overall.
The Vikings led 1-0 after four innings, then added two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth.
Leadoff batter Lauren Stefek scored three times and Avarie Torres and Danielle Goodman both went 2-for-3. Torres scored once and knocked in two.
• HONONEGAH 13, ROCKFORD JEFFERSON 0: NIC-10-leading Hononegah (21-6, 14-0) visited struggling Jefferson with the expected results, a five-inning rout. The Indians put up nine runs in the first inning, freely substituted and took advantage of 10 hits and 10 bases on balls, not to mention three errors by the J-Hawks.
Pitchers Lexi Bach and Aislynn Palmer got the night off so sophomore Zoey Calhoun and junior Samantha Nosbisch combined to toss a perfect game with nine strikeouts. Calhoun pitched the first two innings with two strikeouts and Nosbisch worked the final three and fanned seven.
Two players who didn’t start the game ended up leading the Indians in hits. Addison Hulburt and Aaliyah Bach were both 2-for-2. Briella Sendele was 1-for-1 and scored three times. Both Palmer and Natalie Kinney knocked in two runs.
• JEFFERSON 15, BIG FOOT 3: The Chiefs battled the reigning state champion Eagles strongly, holding a 3-1 lead into the fourth inning, before the wheels eventually fell off.
Big Foot (6-13, 4-13 RVC) only had four hits to Jefferson’s (16-4, 14-4) 12 as Ashlyn Enke reliever Eagles’ starter Bri Mengel and struck on 11 on the way to earning the win.
Holly Kynell went 2-for-3 with a double to lead the Chiefs from the plate. Kate Hummel added a double and Natalie Klamm added an RBI.
LINESCORES:
BRODHEAD 10, EDGERTON 0
Edgerton 000 00 — 0 0 2
Brodhead 431 02 — 10 12 0
Leading hitters: Br, Risum 3x4, 3 runs, 1 rbi; Leitzen 2x4, 2 runs, 2 rbi; Young 2x4, 1 run, 3 rbi; Hoesly 1x2, 1 run, 3 rbi; Kammerer 2x3, 1 rbi; Dahl 1x2, 2 runs; Ceslock 1x2. 2B: Risum, Young. HR: Hoesly.
Pitching: Ed, Hill (L,4.2-12-10-8-2-2). Br, Young (W,5.0-0-0-0-0-13).
EVANSVILLE 3, CLINTON 0
Clinton 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
Evansville 003 000 x — 3 3 2
Leading hitters: C, Matts 1x3; Bell 1x3; Theisen 1x3. Ev, Bartelt 1x3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Ross 1x3, 1 rbi. 2B: Bell. 3B: Bartelt.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): C, Theisen (L,6.0-3-3-1-1-15). Ev, Ross (W,6.0-3-0-0-0-6); Case (1.0-0-0-0-0-3).
BMHS 30, LA FOLLETTE 0
BMHS 99(12) — 30 13 0
LaFollette 0 0 0 — 0 1 0
Leading hitters: BM, A. Middleton 1x1, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Winfield 1x2, 2 runs, 2 rbi; House 1x2, 1 run, 1 rbi; Gustafson 4x4, 4 runs, 5 rbi; Najera 1x1, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Brown 3x3, 4 runs, 3 rbi; Rochester 2x2, 2 runs, 2 rbi; E.Middleton 1x3, 2 runs, 2 rbi. 2B: Gustafson.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): BM, E. Middleton (W,3.0-1-0-0-0-3).
N. BOONE 6, DIXON 0
Dixon 000 000 0 — 0 2 5
N.Boone 001 023 x — 6 8 1
Leading hitters: D, Tegelor 1x3, Bruce 1x3. NB, Stefek 1x3, 3 runs; Torres 2x4, 1 run, 2 rbi; Carter 1x3, 1 rbi; Goodman 2x3, 1 rbi; Hahn 1x4, 1 rbi; Lopez 1x3, 2 runs.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): D, Abell (L,6.0-8-6-1-1-5). NB, Carter (W,7.0-2-0-0-0-14).
HONONEGAH 13, R. JEFFERSON 0
Hononegah 900 13 — 13 10 0
R. Jefferson 000 00 — 0 0 3
Leading hitters: Hon, Williams 1x1, 1 run, 1 rbi; Hulbert 2x2, 1 run; Palmer 1x1, 1 run, 2 rbi; Nicholson 1x2, 1 run, 1 rbi; Sendele 1x1, 3 runs; Kinney 1x1, 1 run, 2 RBI; A. Bach 2x2, 1 rbi; Calhoun 1x3, 1 run, 1 rbi. 2B: Palmer.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Hon, Calhoun (W,2.0-0-0-0-0-2); Nosbisch (3.0-0-0-0-0-7). RJ, Schmidt (L,1.0-3-9-8-10-0); Smith (4.0-7-4-3-0-1).