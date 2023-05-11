BRODHEAD, Wis.— The front-running Brodhead Cardinals pounded out 12 hits and knocked out Edgerton 10-0 in a Rock Valley Conference game shortened to 5 innings by the mercy rule.

The big news was senior pitcher McKenna Young tossing a perfect game and getting 13 of the 15 outs via strikeouts. At one point she had seven straight strikeouts.

