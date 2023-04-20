MCFARLAND, Wis.—The Brodhead softball team’s undefeated season kept rolling along Thursday night as it took down Rock Valley Conference foe McFarland 6-1.
McKenna Young’s RBI single put the Cardinals (9-0, 8-0 RVC) on the board first as they exploded for a four-run first inning.
Young also blasted a solo homer in a two-run fifth inning before the Spartans (5-6, 3-6) put one run across in the seventh, a rally attempt that would fall short.
Ava Risum went 2-for-4 from the plate in Brodhead’s 12-hit attack, and she was stout on the mound going all seven innings while only allowing one earned run on five hits. She didn’t allow a walk and struck out six.
Sophia Leitzen went 3-for-3 with a walk from the plate while Taetum Hoesly went 1-for-4 with two RBIs.
Brynne Bieri took the loss for McFarland after allowing six runs, five of them earned, while striking out nine in seven innings of work.
• NORTH BOONE 14, DIXON 1: The game was halted after five innings as Kamryn Spohr was the offensive catalyst for the 14-3 Vikings. She went 4-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored and five RBIs.
Winning pitcher Cami Carter pitched a one-hitter with nine strikeouts. She also was 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs. Lauren Stefek and Danielle Goodman were also 2-for-3 with each scoring three runs.
• BASEBALL: NORTH BOONE 2, DIXON 0: Vikings ace Chandler Alderman tossed a one-hit shutout, walking one and striking out 13.
Alderman also helped himself by knocking in a first-inning run with a double. He finished 2-for-3.
RJ Wolski led the Vikings’ nine-hit attack, going 3-for-4 with a run scored.
The 13-3 Vikings tacked on a run in the sixth inning.
• MADISON MEMORIAL 15, BELOIT MEMORIAL 6: The Purple Knights faced their second-ranked opponent in as many days on Wednesday night. Beloit was led again by Decarlos Nora and Owen West with a pair of hits each. Freshmen Amare Hereford and Mike Nora contributed a triple and a double, respectively, with shots to the wall that scored runs.
The Knights trailed only 7-6, but things fell apart after catcher Ruddy Ramirez suffered a hand injury and had to leave the game.
“We had to pull a triple switch which included putting Owen (West) on the mound,” Beloit head coach Steve Johnson said. “Owen will do whatever we ask of him, but with the temps approaching freezing, it was a big ask. This one is on me. We just did not give Owen sufficient time to warm up for the conditions. Once he got warm, he did fine, but the damage had been done.”
Softball
BRODHEAD 6, MCFARLAND 1
Brodhead….400 020 0 — 6 12 1
McFarland…000 000 1 — 1 5 1
Leading hitters: Brod, Risum 2x4, 1 Run; Leitzen, 3x3, 1 Run; Young 2x4, 2 Runs, 2 RBIs; Hoesly 1x4, 1 Run, 2 RBIs; Kammerer 1x2, 1 RBI; Schwartz 2x3, 1 RBI. McFar, Wepking 1x3, 1 Run, 1 RBI. 2B: Hoesly, Leitzen, Schwartz (McFar). HR: Young, Wepking.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Brod, Risum (W,7.0-5-1-1-0-6); McFar, Bieri (L,7.0-12-6-5-2-9).
N. BOONE 14, DIXON 1
N. Boone..305 24 — 14 14 0
Dixon……000 01 — 1 1 2
Leading hitters: NB, Stefek 2x3, 3 runs; Goodman 2x3, 3 runs, 2 rbi; Carter 2x3, 4 rbi; Spohr 4x4, 3 runs, 5 rbi; Johnson 2x3, 1 run, 1 rbi. D, Valk 1x2, 1 run, 1 rbi. 2B: Carter 2, Johnson, Goodman, Stefek. HR: Spohr 2, Valk.
Pitching: NB, Carter (W,5.0-1-1-1-0-9). D, Bailey (L,5.0-14-14-9-1-4).
Baseball
N. BOONE 2, DIXON 0
N. Boone..100 001 0 — 2 9 1
Dixon……000 000 0 — 0 1 0
Leading hitters: NB, Gibbs 1x4, 1 run; Alderman 2x3, 1 rbi; Wolski 3x4, 1 run; Meredith 1x4, 1 rbi. 2B: Alderman.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): NB, Alderman (W, 7.0-1-0-0-1-13). D, Feit (L,4.2-4-1-1-6-6); Richards (2.1-5-1-1-0-2).