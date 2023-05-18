JUDA, Wis.—Brodhead’s Ava Risum and McKenna Young collaborated in a pitcher’s duel against Juda/Albany’s Avery Briggs Thursday night, pulling out a 1-0 victory as they had a combined 12 strikeouts.

Risum pitched the first three innings and allowed one hit, no walks and four strikeouts. Young tossed the final four innings, allowing no baserunners while fanning eight.

Recommended for you