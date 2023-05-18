JUDA, Wis.—Brodhead’s Ava Risum and McKenna Young collaborated in a pitcher’s duel against Juda/Albany’s Avery Briggs Thursday night, pulling out a 1-0 victory as they had a combined 12 strikeouts.
Risum pitched the first three innings and allowed one hit, no walks and four strikeouts. Young tossed the final four innings, allowing no baserunners while fanning eight.
Briggs allowed just four hits with Brodhead (21-2) breaking the scoreless tie when Young blasted a home run to left to lead off the sixth inning.
• HONONEGAH 10, FREEPORT 0: Before the first pitch, Hononegah’s Indians (26-7-1, 17-0) were already assured a repeat of a NIC-10 championship after Harlem fell to Auburn on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop the Indians from wanting to remain undefeated.
Lexi Bach and Aislynn Palmer combined on a 2-hit shutout in five innings. Bach worked the first three innings and allowed one hit, no walks and four strikeouts. Palmer worked the next two and allowed one hit, one walk and also fanned four.
The Indians’12-hit attack was led by Amanda Williams with a 3-for-4 day with a run scored and two RBIs.
• TURNER 7, MARSHALL 1: The Trojans used non-conference foe Marshall as a last second tune-up ahead of their WIAA Division 2 regional opener on Tuesday.
Turner racked up 13 hits to back up another stellar outing from senior Ryleigh Rose, who tossed all seven innings and only gave up three hits and no runs. She didn’t issue a walk and struck out seven.
Jayden Pozzani allowed one unearned run while facing one batter in the second.
The Trojans jumped out to a 4-1 lead after two innings and were led by Maddy Hoenig, who was 3-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs. Taylor Viens also had three RBIs and two hits. Kamdyn Davis and Rose both added two hits.
The top-seeded Turner face the winner of No. 9 Whitewater and No. 8 Stoughton in Beloit.
• BIG FOOT 15, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: The seventh-seeded Chiefs dominated the No. 10 Comets in four innings to open WIAA Division 2 regional play.
Holly Kynell was a stud on the mound only allowing one hit and punching out six batters. She also did herself a favor from the plate going 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs. Lily Wolf was a perfect 4-for-4 with two doubles and RBIs while Kate Hummel was 3-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs. Natalie Klamm kept the perfect at-bat parade going with a 4-for-4 night.
• BASEBALL: CLINTON 8, BRODHEAD/JUDA 7: Gavin Wesling’s bases-loaded double scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and rallied the Cougars past the Cardinals. They trailed 7-6 prior to the big hit.
Clinton had led 2-1 after three innings. Both teams scored three runs in the fourth and a single run in the sixth.
Down 6-5, the Cardinals went up 7-6 on a two-run home run by Gabe Bockhop off Wesling. He also had a triple and a double.
Payton Whalen led Clinton’s 11-hit attack, going 3-for-5 with three runs scored.
Clinton’s Logan Thill started and went 6 1-3 innings, allowing seven hits and five runs (two earned). Wesling got two outs in the seventh, but not before he allowed three hits and two runs. He still picked up the win.
Brodhead’s Evan Senobe started and went 4 2-3 innings, allowing seven hits and six runs (two earned). Kohen Sawle took the loss, allowing four hits and two runs in 1 2-3 innings.
• LINESCORE:
Softball
BRODHEAD 1, JUDA/ALBANY 0
Brodhead 000 001 0 — 1 4 2
Juda/Alb 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
Leading hitters: Br, Risum 1x3, Leitzen 1x2, Young 1x3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Hilliard 1x3. HR: Young.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Br, Risum (3.0-1-0-0-0-4); Young (W,4.0-0-0-0-0-8). JA, Briggs (L,7.0-4-1-1-1-7).
HONONEGAH 10, FREEPORT 0
Hononegah 009 10 — 10 12 0
Freeport 000 00 — 0 2 1
Leading hitters: Hon, Williams 3x4, 1 run, 2 rbi; Sendele 2x2, 2 runs; Kinney 2x3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Calhoun 1x2, 2 rbi. 2B: Palmer, Kinney, Sendele.
Pitching (iph-r-er-bb-so): Hon, Bach (W,3.0-1-0-0-0-4); Palmer (2.0-1-0-0-1-4). F, Beach (L,3.0-10-9-4-0-0); Plowman (2.0-2-1-1-0-0).
Baseball
CLINTON 8, BROD/JUDA 7
Brodhead-Juda 100 310 2 — 7 10 6
Clinton 101 310 2 — 8 11 5
Leading hitters: B/J. Vondra 3x4, 1 run; Bockhop 3x3, 2 runs, 3 rbi; Searls 2x3, 1 rbi. C, Whalen 3x5, 3 runs; Hessebeck 2x3, 3 rbi; Wesling 2x4, 2 rbi; Phillips 1x2, 2 runs; Atkinson 1x4, 2 runs. 2B: Bockhop, Vondra, Wesling. 3B: Bockhop. HR: Bockhop.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): B/J, Senobe (4.2-7-6-2-2-6); Sawle (L,1.2-4-2-2-1-1). C, Thill (6.1-7-5-2-1-3); Wesling (W,0.2-3-2-2-0-0).