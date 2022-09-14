WALWORTH, Wis.— Sydney Wilson had 16 kills to lead Big Foot’s girls volleyball team to a sweep of visiting Jefferson Tuesday. The Chiefs won 3-0 (25-13, 26-24, 25-16.
Lily Wolf posted 32 assists and Olivia Patek had 24 digs. Abby Hildebrandt had two aces and two blocks.
“I was pleased with how our team came out in the first set,” Big Foot head coach Chad Roehl said. “For many of them, it was their first home varsity match in front of our student section. Nerves were high pre-game, but the girls played under control.”
The Chiefs are back in action Thursday when they travel to Evansville for an RVC match.
• Brodhead lost to Whitewater in four sets (21-25, 25-12, 12-25, 24-26) in a match on Tuesday.
Abbie Dix led the Cardinals with 13 kills, two blocks and also had 13 digs. McKenna Young had eight kills.Alexis Kammerer had 28 assists and three aces.
• TENNIS: Big Foot edged Whitewater 4-3, taking two singles and two doubles matches.
Josie Giroux and Nicole Counter picked up singles wins. Collecting doubles victories for the Chiefs were Robin Cronin and Keileen Weberpal at No. 1and Mya Gonzalez and Ryann Grunow at No. 2 doubles.
Beloit Memorial dropped a 7-0 decision to Madison West. Lisa Ramsden and Sarah Ramsden lost 6-2, 6-0 in No. 1 doubles in the closest match.