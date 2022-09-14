WALWORTH, Wis.— Sydney Wilson had 16 kills to lead Big Foot’s girls volleyball team to a sweep of visiting Jefferson Tuesday. The Chiefs won 3-0 (25-13, 26-24, 25-16.

Lily Wolf posted 32 assists and Olivia Patek had 24 digs. Abby Hildebrandt had two aces and two blocks.

