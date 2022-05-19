WALWORTH, Wis.—Beloit Turner’s red-hot baseball team blasted 16 hits in thumping host Big Foot 12-0 on Thursday.
The Chiefs managed only one hit off three Turner pitchers.
The Trojans scored all their runs in three innings. They had three in the first, six in the fifth and three more in the seventh.
Konner Giddley started on the mound for Turner and went five innings, allowing one hit and striking out five to pick up the victory. Will Lauterbach pitched a perfect inning with a strikeout and JT Fell also didn’t allow a baserunner in the seventh. The trio did not walk a batter.
Big Foot starter Connor Weeks took the loss, working 4 2-3 innings and allowing seven hits and five runs. Ernesto Bernal worked two innings, allowing seven hits and six runs and Austin Cocroft finished up, allowing two hits and an unearned run in 1-3 inning.
The Trojans had five batters with multiple hits, including Michael Cook and Cal Ries with three apiece. Ries, who hit three doubles, knocked in three runs. Eric Halon was also 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs and Connor Hughes was 2-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBIs.
Linescore:
B. Turner 12, Big Foot 0
Turner…..300 060 3—12 16 1
Big Foot..000 000 0—0 1 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): BT, Giddley (W) 5.0-1-0-0-0-5; Lauterbach 1.0-0-0-0-0-1; Fell 1.0-0-0-0-0-0. BF, Weeks (L) 4.2-7-5-5-1-1; Bernal 2.0-7-6-6-2-0; Cocroft 0.1-2-1-0-0-0.
Leading hitters: BT, Giddley 1x3, 1 run; Cook 3x4, 1 run; Hughes 2x3, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Ries 3x4, 3 RBI; Lauterbach 2x4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Halon 2x4, 1 run, 1 RBI. BF, Anderson 1x3. 2B: Ries 3, Hughes. HR: Halon.
• GOLF: BIG EIGHT MEET: Beloit Memorial’s boys golf team finished a strong third place in the Big Eight Conference Golf Championships on Thursday at Evansville Country Club.
Kai Wong was the top individual golfer for the Purple Knights with an 80 for 10th place individually. Griffin Oberneder was a stroke back at 81. Liam Flanagan shot an 85, Conner Churchill an 87 and Max Allen a 95.
• SOFTBALL: BRODHEAD 6, EDGERTON 1: The host Cardinals came out of the gate swinging as they put up three runs in the first inning, two in the second and one more in the third.
Brodhead collected 11 hits in the game, including two apiece by McKenna Young, Taetum Hoesly, Jaelyn Hilliard, Alexis Kammerer and Daisy Nelson. Young smashed a home run, Hoesly had a triple and Nelson a double.
Young fanned 16 and pitched a two-hitter, walking just one batter.
• HONONEGAH 15, ROCKFORD JEFFERSON 0 (4 inn.): The NIC-10 champion Indians improved to 24-3 overall and 17-1 in league play as they routed the visiting J-Hawks at Swanson Park in Roscoe.
Seven different Indians had hits and eight scored as the Indians went to their bench early. Amanda Williams was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI, Joscelyn Bennett ws 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs and Danielle Franz was 1-for-2 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs.
Hononegah’s three pitchers—Sierra Armstrong, Lexi Bach and Samantha Nosbisch—combined on a two-hit shutout seven strikeouts.
Linescores:
Brodhead 6, Edgerton 1
Edgerton…000 001 0—1 2 3
Brodhead...321 000 x—6 11 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Ed, Gunderson (L) 2.2-8-6-3-1-1; Kjenillie 3.1-3-0-0-0-1. Br, Young (W) 7.0-2-1-1-1-16.
Leading hitters: Br, Young 2x4, 1 run, 2 RBI; Hoesly 2x3; Hilliard 2x2, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Kammerer 2x3, 2 RBI; Nelson 2x3, 1 run. 2B: Nelson, Anderson (E). 3B: Hoesly. HR: Young.
Hononegah 15, R. Jefferson 0 (4 inn.)
R. Jefferson…000 0—0 2 5
Hononegah….672 x—15 9 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): RJ, Smith (L) 0.1-4-6-4-0-1; Barnes 2.2-5-9-7-3-1. Hono, Armstrong (W) 1.0-1-0-0-0-2; Bach 1.0-0-0-0-0-1; Nosbisch 2.0-1-0-0-0-4.
Leading hitters: RJ: Smith 1x2, Ross 1x2. Hono, Bennett 2x3, 1 run, 2 RBI; Franz 1x2, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Williams 2x2, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Bach 1x1, 1 run, 2 RBI; Kinney 1x3, 1 run, 1 RBI. 2B: Smith, Sendele, Williams. HR: Franz.