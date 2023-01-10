BELOIT—Beloit Turner had several solid contributors on offense, and they withstood an outstanding performance from Big Foot’s junior Addie Larson to get a 55-42 win.

Kaylee Kramer and Portia Segerstrom each scored eight points in the first half as Turner (4-9, 2-7 RVC) jumped out to a 27-17 lead over the Chiefs (2-11, 0-9) at halftime.

Recommended for you