BELOIT—Beloit Turner had several solid contributors on offense, and they withstood an outstanding performance from Big Foot’s junior Addie Larson to get a 55-42 win.
Kaylee Kramer and Portia Segerstrom each scored eight points in the first half as Turner (4-9, 2-7 RVC) jumped out to a 27-17 lead over the Chiefs (2-11, 0-9) at halftime.
Success from the stripe was crucial Tuesday night as the Trojans went 10-of-14 while Big Foot was 16-of-27.
The second half was much closer, but Turner outscored the Chiefs 29-25 for the win. Nadilee Fernandez had nine points in the second half while Jayla Hodges added six.
Fernandez led the team with 15 points while Segerstrom and Kramer each had 10.
Larson scored an outstanding 21 points, but she was only 7-of-17 from the free-throw line, and no other Big Foot player reached double-digits.
• EDGERTON 46, BRODHEAD 38: The Cardinals were well on their way to toppling the Crimson Tide, who sit atop the Rock Valley Conference standings in a tie with McFarland, but a disastrous second half spoiled the comeback as they fell 46-38.
Stout defense held Edgerton to just 14 points while Brodhead, with the help of senior Abbie Dix’s eight points, scored 25 for a nice lead at the half.
But the Cardinals could only manage 13 second-half points while the Crimson Tide exploded for 32 points. Edgerton went 13-of-19 from the free-throw line in the second half while also sinking five treys to make the comeback.
Junior Addison Yates led Brodhead with 11 points while Dix and senior Alexis Kammerer both added 10. Sylvia Fox went 9-of-9 from the stripe as she put up 14 points for Edgerton while Marti Rebman had 15.
• WILLIAMS BAY 62, KENOSHA CHRISTIAN LIFE 50: After a bit of a sloppy start from the Bulldogs, they pulled away from the Eagles in the second half for a home court victory.
A 17-7 run from Williams Bay to end the first half helped spur a solid second-half effort. A few baskets separated the two teams, but a solid run at the end from the Bulldogs helped them get the win.
Margaret Higgins had a dominating 31 points for the Bulldogs, 18 of those coming in the crucial second half, while AnnMarie Cates had 16. Sara Barbaro led KCL with 16 points.
• BARNEVELD 65, PARKVIEW 58: In a game game that was close up until the final 2 minutes, visiting Barneveld knocked off the host Vikings in Orfordville on Monday night.
Freshman Aiden Crane led Parkview with 25 points, hitting 7-of-9 treys. The 5-foot-9 point guard has had three games of more 19 or more points. Rusty Klitzman also had 15 points for Parkview.
The Vikings converted 12 treys, but couldn’t hit in the final 2 minutes as Barneveld boosted its lead at the free-throw line.
• WRESTLING: Brodhead/Juda wrestling had plenty of solid individual victories in a 45-12 win over hosts Big Foot/Williams Bay on Tuesday night.
Cardinals’ 195-pounder Chase Wilhite wrestled with the Chiefs’ Jake DeMarco for over four minutes before finally getting a pin at 4:32. At 106 pounds, Brodhead/Juda’s Jacob Roth took down Jonah Henningfeld with a pin (1:49) .
Cardinals’ CJ Steuly took down Eduardo Malbaes in the 220-pound match by a 5-2 decision while 285-pounder teammate Emmit Allen beat Wyatt McDaniel by the same result.
Brodhead/Juda’s Jameson Wallin dominated Erik Colin 12-2 for a major decision win in the 132-pounder match while his teammate Marcus McIntyre won his match against Aaron Rowland in a 15-0 technical fall.
TURNER 55, BIG FOOT 42
Big Foot…17 25—42
Turner……27 29—55
BIG FOOT (fg ft-fta pts)—Patek 1 0-0 2, Gonzalez 1 5-6 7, Harvey 1 0-0 2, Larson 7 7-17 21, Andersen 2 2-2 6, Wilson 1 2-2 4. Totals: 13 16-27 42.
TURNER (fg ft-fta pts)—Murphy 1 0-0 2, Segerstrom 3 3-4 10, House 2 0-0 5, Fernandez 6 2-2 15, Spain 0 0-1 0, Kramer 3 4-5 10, Pozzani 1 1-2 4, Hodges 3 0-0 6. Totals: 20 10-14 55.
3-pointers: BF 0, BT 5 (Segerstrom, House, Fernandez, Pozzani, Hodges). Fouled out: Wilson, Total fouls: BF 17, BT 19.
EDGERTON 46, BRODHEAD 38
Edgerton…14 32—46
Brodhead…25 13—38
EDGERTON (fg ft-fta pts)—Rebman 5 1-2 15, Langer 1 0-0 2, Scharlau 2 0-0 6, Shaw 0 0-4 0, Fox 2 9-9 14, Rusch 3 3-4 9. Totals: 13 13-19 46
BRODHEAD (fg ft-fta pts)—Yates 4 2-3 11, Dahl 2 0-0 5, Kammerer 4 0-0 10, Hoesly 1 0-3 2, Dix 4 2-5 10. Totals: 15 4-11 38.
3-pointers: ED 7 (Rebman 4, Scharlau 2, Fox), Brod 4 (Kammerer 2, Dahl, Yates). Fouled out: Yates. Total fouls: ED 15, Brod 18.
BARNEVELD 65, PARKVIEW 58
Barneveld…29 29 — 58
Parkview….30 35 — 65
BARNEVELD (fg ft-fta pts) — Helgesen 4 0-0 11, Owens 2 2-3 6, Amble 3 1-2 7, Shipman 2 6-8 10, Ward 1 3-4 5, Gust 7 3-4 21, Bomkamp 2 1-1 5, Esch 0 0-2 0. Totals: 21 16-26 65.
PARKVIEW (fg ft-fta pts) — Cramer 1 2-2 5, Redman 0 0-6 0, J. Cronin 1 0-0 2, Butzler 2 0-0 5, Klitzman 5 2-2 15, Crane 9 0-0 25, Ponplun 3 0-0 6. Totals: 21 3-10 58.
3-pointers: B 7 (Gust 4, Helgesen 3). P 12 (Crane 7, Klitzman 3, Butzler, Cramer). Fouled out: Ponplun. Total fouls: B 11, P 17.