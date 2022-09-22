EVANSVILLE, Wis.—Beloit Memorial junior Sarah Ramsden captured second place in the Big Eight Conference Golf Championship meet held Thursday at Evansville Golf Club.
Janesville Craig’s Mya Nicholson shot a 75 for medalist honors and the Purple Knights’ Ramsden tied Middleton’s Vivian Crssman with an 80.
Rounding out the top five were Sun Prairie West’s Isabel Royle (81) and Middleton’s Ellen Close (83).
• GIRLS SWIMMING: Beloit Memorial’s girls couldn’t stay with visiting Verona in the overall standings, but the Purple Tide definitely had some highlights in Thursday’s dual meet at the Dick Vogel Natatorium.
Beloit’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of Laila Lee, Caroline Severson, Ellie Saladar and Kori Burnett captured first place in 1:52.92.
Saladar also took second in the 200 free (2:18.32) while Burnett was second in the 100 free (58.73) and third in the 50 free (27.03). Carly Collins was third in the 500 free (6:53.53).
Verona won the team race, 128-42.
• GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Host Beloit Memorial was swept by Verona 3-0 (8-25, 10-25, 16-25). The Knights were led by Allie Gustafson with three kills and two blocks while Liberty Wyss had eight digs and Andrea Sala chipped in six assists.
• Brodhead’s Cardinals dispatched the host Clinton Cougars 3-0 (25-6, 25-9, 25-9), getting another terrific performance from Alexis Kammerer (seven aces, eight digs, 24 assists).
Abbie Dix also had 10 kills and four blocks for Brodhead while Kirsten Fish had eight kills and McKenna Young had 10 digs.
Allie Bell had eight digs and Jayden Nortier chipped in three kills for the Cougars.
• Visiting Big Foot was swept by East Troy (11-25, 23-25, 15-25). Sydney Wilson led the Chiefs with eight kills and eight digs. Lily Wolf had 12 assists.