BDN_220923_BMHS VB

Beloit Memorial’s Maison Hosey (13) hammers a spike against Verona Thursday night.

 PHOTO BY TIM MOORE

EVANSVILLE, Wis.—Beloit Memorial junior Sarah Ramsden captured second place in the Big Eight Conference Golf Championship meet held Thursday at Evansville Golf Club.

Janesville Craig’s Mya Nicholson shot a 75 for medalist honors and the Purple Knights’ Ramsden tied Middleton’s Vivian Crssman with an 80.

Recommended for you