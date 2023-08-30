BDN_230831_Sarah Ramsden
Beloit Memorial’s Sarah Ramsden spent plenty of time on the green at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course on Wednesday as she took first place in a dual with Wilmot.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT—It isn’t even September yet, but Beloit Memorial golfer Sarah Ramsden has started the season splendidly.

The senior Purple Knight earned her third medalist finish of the season after taking first in a dual with Wilmot at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course on Wednesday morning.

  

