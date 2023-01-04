VERONA, Wis.—Beloit Memorial’s boys swimming team collected second places in two relays and five individual events on its way to splitting a Big Eight triangular Tuesday night.
The Purple Tide defeated Madison East/La Follette 86-83, but fell to Verona 109-64. The Wildcats downed East/La Follette 106-63.
Beloit’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of Charlie Ziemba, Ben Sill, Sean Goodspeed and Aidan Donovan finished second in 1:34.35. The quartet of Ziemba, Aidan Greenlee, Tony Severson and Donovan was second in the 400 free relay (3:33.46).
Ziemba had a strong meet, finishing second in the 200 free (1:54.11) and third in the 100 free (51.46).
Aidan Donovan was second in the 200 IM (2:12.89) and fourth in the 500 free (5:25.65). Cody Burnett was second in diving (165.65 points). Ben Sill was second in the 100 butterfly (58.06) and Greenlee was second in the 100 back (1:00.31).
The Tide got fourths from Sill in the 50 free (24.31), Donovan in the 500 free (5:25.65) and the 200 medley relay of Greenlee, Kai Wong, Sill and Goodspeed (1:51.10).
• BOYS BASKETBALL: SOUTH BELOIT 49, NORTH BOONE 32: Sophomore Ross Robertson had 18 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks to power the 11-2 SoBos past the host Vikings on Tuesday.
Leorence Kostka had seven points, four assists and 10 deflections on defense for South Beloit.