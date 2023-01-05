MILTON, Wis.—Beloit Memorial’s boys swimming team finished a strong second place in the Rock County Championships at Milton High School on Thursday night.
The Purple Tide finished with 494 points to trail only Janesville Craig (528). Milton was third with 427, followed by Janesville Parker (155) and Edgerton/Evansville (150).
Beloit swept the three relay events.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Aidan Greenlee, Kai Wong, Ben Sill and Sean Goodspeed won in 1:47.41. The 200 free relay of Charlie Ziemba, Sill, Goodspeed and Aidan Donovan won in 1:39.26. The 400 free relay of Ziemba, Wong, Aidan Greenlee and Donovan won in 3:30.09.
Sill won both the 50 free (24.04) and the 100 butterfly (56.52) and Donovan won the 200 IM (2:08.96) and the 500 free (5:23.91).
Ziemba won the 200 free (1:53.56) and was second in the 100 free (50.78), nosed out by Craig’s Ben Witt (50.07). Greenlee (58.68) finished second to Witt in the 100 back.
• BOYS HOCKEY: MIDDLETON 6, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0: After winning three straight games in a holiday tournament in Stoughton, the Purple Knights returned to the rugged reality of the Big Eight and were blanked by the Cardinals at the Edwards Ice Arena on Thursday night.
Beloit goalie Jameson Flanagan stopped a whopping 60 shots, but Middleton scored twice in the first period, once in the second and three more in the third. Brady Engelkes collected a hat trick.
• GIRLS BASKETBALL: McFARLAND 79, BIG FOOT 22: The Chiefs fell behind 55-12 by halftime and only added 10 points in the second half.
Sophomore forward Teagan Mallegni led McFarland (12-2, 8-1 RVC) with 26 points, all but four coming in the first half. Adrienne Kirch added 15 points and Brynn Kirch 12. Lydia Larson led Big Foot with 10 points.
• EAST TROY 48, CLINTON 40: Amya Pluess led the host Trojans past the Cougars by converting 9-of-11 free throws on her way to a game-high 27 points. Teammate Aubrie Cherek was 8-of-12 at the line and added 12 points. Pluess and Cherek combined for 39 of the winners’ 48 points.
East Troy led 32-24 at halftime.
The Cougars converted only 5-of-16 at the free-throw. Tiana Roehl led Clinton with 12 points.