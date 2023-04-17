COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — Beloit Memorial’s softball team dropped two games on Saturday, 10-0 to Milton in six innings and 12-8 to Monona Grove.
The Purple Knights managed one hit off two Milton pitchers, a double by Allie Gustafson. Gwen Baker started for the Red Hawks and allowed one hit in five innings. She didn’t walk a batter and struck out seven. Savannah O’Neal pitched a scoreless sixth.
Chelsy Bishop started for Beloit and pitched five innings, allowing 11 hits and nine runs with two strikeouts. Emma Middleton allowed two hits and a run in 2-3d of an inning. She struck out one.
The Knights led 4-3 when Monona Grove put up four runs in the fourth inning. The winners put up a single run in the sixth and four in the seventh.
Beloit mounted a last-inning comeback, scoring four times.
Middleton pitched a complete game, allowing 13 hits and 12 runs (seven earned). She struck out two.
Gustafson had three hits in four at-bats with two runs scored and three RBIs. Amira Brown had two hits with an RBI.
• BASEBALL: BRODHEAD 8-5, MONROE 1-6: The Cardinals won the first game with a pair of four-run innings, outhitting Monroe 8-3. David Masloske led Brodhead, going 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs. Gabe Bockhop was 2-for-3 with two runs.
Evan Senobe collected the win, going six innings and allowing three hits and one run. He walked four and struck out seven. Sam Searls tossed one scoreless inning, striking out the side.
Brodhead put up five one-run innings in game 2, but it wasn’t enough. Aidyn Vondra, Bockhop and Senobe were all 2-for-3. Clayton Elliott took the loss, allowing eight hits and six runs (five earned). He fanned eight.