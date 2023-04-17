COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — Beloit Memorial’s softball team dropped two games on Saturday, 10-0 to Milton in six innings and 12-8 to Monona Grove.

The Purple Knights managed one hit off two Milton pitchers, a double by Allie Gustafson. Gwen Baker started for the Red Hawks and allowed one hit in five innings. She didn’t walk a batter and struck out seven. Savannah O’Neal pitched a scoreless sixth.

