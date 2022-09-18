MILTON, Wis.—JJ Plascencia scored two goals and Baylor Denu one as Beloit Memorial’s boys soccer team handed Milton its first loss of the season 3-0 Saturday afternoon.

Milton was 7-0-1 heading into the game, but the Purple Knights controlled the action most of the game. They outshot the Red Hawks 17-8 and had 11 corner kicks to Milton’s four.

