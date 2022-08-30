BELOIT—Beloit Memorial’s doubles teams swept Janesville Parker and No. 2 singles player Yescenia Zarinana also was victorious as the Purple Knights edged the Vikings 4-3 in Big Eight girls tennis action on Tuesday.
Parker won three singles matches, but Beloit’s Zarinana edged the Vikings’ Chloe Lovelace 6-3, 6-3, to avoid a singles sweep.
The Knights did those honors in doubles. Junior Sarah Ramsden, fresh off a victory for the girls golf team in the morning in Madison, teamed with her freshman sister Lisa to win at No. 1 doubles, 6-0, 6-1 over Parker’s Haylee McCumber and Myha Mohr.
Beloit’s Abby Middleton and Jillian Traver won at No. 2 doubles over Parker’s Kaylee Jacobson and Victoria-Anna Kampmann, 6-0, 6-0. No. 3 doubles went to Beloit’s Jasmine Davison and Faviola Estrada-Castro, 6-4, 6-0 over Parker’s Willow Adams and Abbey Franke.
• GIRLS GOLF: Prior to her success on the tennis court, Beloit Memorial’s Sarah Ramsden had three birdies on her way to a 79 and medalist honors in a triangular meet with Madison West and Sun Prairie East.
Lucy Strey of Sun Prairie East was second with an 84 and West’s Brooklyn Fleming took third with a 91 in the meet held at Odana Hills Golf Course.
• BOYS SOCCER: BMHS 2, EAST TROY 0: After a scoreless first half, Beloit Memorial’s boys soccer team tallied two goals in the second half and edged host East Troy in a non-conference game Tuesday.
“We struggled a little bit to get our offense going,” Beloit head coach Brian Denu said. “East Troy did a nice job sitting back and forcing us to build up play. We were a little sloppy with our passing and made some poor decisions that thwarted a lot of our potential attacks.”
Denu said despite the struggles, the Purple Knights (4-0) still controlled the majority of the play in the first half.
“We knew that if we stuck with it and tidied it up a bit things would eventually fall,” Denu said.
Saul Ramos broke the scoreless tie with his first goal of the season, receiving a pass from Baylor Denu and easily beating the keeper.
Season scoring leader Denu tapped in his sixth goal of the season 5 minutes later after a beautiful crossing pass from JayJay Plascencia beat the goalie.
Denu and Ramos each had goals nullified for offsides that would have broke the game wide open. Goalie Beckham Denu made the lead stand up as he posted four saves. Beloit outshot East Troy 16-6.
The Knights will welcome in Big Eight foe Middleton for their Big Eight opener Thursday at Jacobson Field. They will play in the Warrior Invite in Waunakee after that, playing Kenosha Bradford at 12:30 p.m. Friday and then either Mukwonago or Sun Prairie East on Saturday.
• BIG FOOT/WILLIAMS BAY 5, BURLINGTON 1: Hudson Torrez scored two goals and Yeison Santos, Bryan Garcia and Grayson Grunow added one apiece for the winning Chiefs.
Goalie Ben Grant stopped seven shots for the winners.
• BOYS VOLLEYBALL: Danny Hereford belted 10 kills as host Beloit Memorial swept visiting Waterford 3-0 (25-21, 25-9, 25-11).
Kai Wong had 12 assists for the Knights while Miguel Delgado chipped in six aces.