BELOIT—Beloit Memorial’s doubles teams swept Janesville Parker and No. 2 singles player Yescenia Zarinana also was victorious as the Purple Knights edged the Vikings 4-3 in Big Eight girls tennis action on Tuesday.

Parker won three singles matches, but Beloit’s Zarinana edged the Vikings’ Chloe Lovelace 6-3, 6-3, to avoid a singles sweep.

