SUN PRAIRIE, Wis.—A four-run fourth inning by host Sun Prairie West was the difference as Beloit Memorial’s girls softball team fell short 7-2 on Tuesday.
Emma Middleton went the distance in the pitcher’s circle for Beloit, allowing seven runs (six earned) on 12 hits in six innings. She did not walk a batter and struck out four.
Isabel Royle, Audrey Davis, Sophia Royle, Kara Bekkedal and Ella Ordens all had multiple hits for SPW. Davis led the way with three. Royle collected the victory, pitching all seven innings and allowing two runs on six hits with no walks and 13 strikeouts.
A highlight for the Knights (4-8) was a home run hit by Allie Gustafson with Jayla House on base in the sixth inning.
The Knights host Janesville Craig at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
• BASEBALL: SUN PRAIRIE EAST 13, BELOIT MEMORIAL 3: Facing their fifth-straight state-ranked opponent, the Knights took an early 2-0 lead. Ruddy Ramirez had the big hit with an RBI double.
SPE went on top with three runs in the third, but Beloit tied in the fourth when Ramirez scored on a sacrifice fly by Dustin Foss. The Cardinals went on to score 10 unanswered runs over the final two innings.
Mitch Stuessy scattered three hits over the first four innings before SPE rallied.
“Mitch was pitching a beauty and again, I waited too long to pull my starter and when it comes to playing the cold, I can be blamed for trying to get too much of a good thing.”
Johnson said his team has been able to open up early leads against four of its five past opponents, but can’t protect them.