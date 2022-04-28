MADISON, Wis.—Beloit Memorial’s girls soccer team pulled out a thrilling 1-0 Big Eight Conference victory on Thursday night as Araceli Delgado broke up the scoreless tie with three minutes left in regulation.
The Purple Knights also got some great play from sophomore Jasmine Giles, who assisted on the winning goal.
Beloit’s winning goaltender was Michelle De La Torre.
• GOLF: BIG EIGHT TRIANGULAR: Beloit Memorial came out on top on a cold, windy day at Yahara Hills in Madison. The Purple Knights finished with a 317 score to defeat Madison La Follette (375) and Madison East (396).
Griffin Oberneder had the best score of the day with a 75, followed by Kai Wong with a 76. Beloit’s Conner Churchill shot an 80 and Liam Flanagan had an 86.
• BASEBALL: BELOIT TURNER 6, EVANSVILLE 0: Michael Cook pitched a gem for the visiting Trojans as he scattered five hits for a shutout. He walked only one and struck out 11.
The Trojans’ 10-hitt attack was led by three players with two hits apiece. Konner Giddley was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Jackson Burk was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Eric Halon was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
• NORTH BOONE 9, OREGON 3: The Vikings led only 4-3 heading to the fifth, but scored five times in their final two at-bats to pull away. They outhit Oregon 10-5.
Tyler Slater was 3-for-3 with three runs scored to pace the North Boone offense and also picked up the victory on the mound. He allowed five hits and three unearned runs, walking one and striking out eight in six innings.
Also with multiple hits were JJ Ford (2-for-5) and Eli Lopez (2-for-4, 1 run, 1 RBI). Ford pitched one scoreless inning as well.
Linescore:
Beloit Turner 6, Evansville 0
Turner…...200 130 0—6 10 2
Evansville.000 000 0—0 5 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): BT, Cook (W) 7-0-5-0-0-1-11. Ev, Kurth (L) 5.0-10-6-6-3-2; Karnes 1.2-0-0-0-1-3; Nelson 0.2-0-0-0-0-1.
Leading hitters: BT, Giddley 2x4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Burk 2x4, 2 runs; Lauterbach 1x4, 2 RBI; Halon 2x3, 1 RBI. Ev, Nelson 2x3. 2B: Cook, Peterson (E).
• SOFTBALL: BRODHEAD 4, BELOIT TURNER 0: The host Cardinals got a 4-hit shutout from McKenna Young in knocking off the Trojans. She walked two and struck out eight. Young also aided her cause by going 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs.
Ryleigh Rose took the loss for Turner, allowing six hits and four earned runs in 3 2-3 innings.
The Cardinals’ Ava Risum was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Taetum Hoesly was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
• HONONEGAH 9, BELVIDERE NORTH 4: The Indians built a 6-1 lead after three innings as they outhit the host Blue Thunder 11-8.
Briella Sendele was 4-for-4 with a triple, three runs scored and three RBIs to pace the Indians.
Amanda Williams was 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Lexi Bach was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Natalie Kinney was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Bach started in the pitcher’s circle and picked up the win, allowing eight hits and four runs in six innings. Sierra Armstrong came on to pitch a scoreless inning.
Linescores:
Brodhead 4, Turner 0
Turner…..000 000 0—0 3 1
Brodhead.202 000 x—4 6 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): BT, Rose (L) 3.2-6-4-4-0-1; Champeny 2.1-0-0-0-0-1. Br, Young (W) 7.0-3-0-0-2-8
Leading hitters: Br, Risum 2x3, 2 runs; Hoesly 2x3, 2 RBI; Young 2x3, two runs scored, two RBI. HR: Young.
Hononegah 9, Belvidere North 4
Hononegah..303 010 2—9 11 1
Belv. North...100 000 3—4 8 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): H, Bach (W) 6.0-8-4-4-1-2; Armstrong 1.0-0-0-0-0-1. BN, Schwartz (L) 7.0-11-9-6-2-3.
Leading hitters: H, Williams 2x4, 2 runs; Sendele 4x4, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Armstrong 1x4, 2 RBI; Bach 2x4, 1 RBI; Kinney 2x3, 1 RBI. BN, Culvey 2x4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Hudson 2x3, 1 run. 2B: Kinney, Schwartz (BN). 3B: Sendele. HR: Culvey.